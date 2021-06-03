A stylish summer activewear outfit is a surefire way to stay motivated so you can crush your fitness goals. With so many ways to get in a sweat, sculpt, or mind-centering stretch—walking, running, yoga, hiking, HIIT, pilates, cycling, and dance being a few of our faves—a performance-ready look is essential. Moisture-wicking and breathable fabrics are paramount year-round, but especially on the hottest days. And if you're looking at how to accomplish this practicality while still showing off your style, you're in luck: activewear lines from affordable to designer are serving up some seriously stylish summer pieces, which makes putting together an outfit for your workout an event in itself.

The biggest trends currently on deck? Neon and pastel colors (lime green, hot pink, and all shades of orange are major right now), as well as charming prints like gingham, floral motifs, and houndstooth. And whether you're already obsessed or still warming up to them, one-piece summer activewear outfits in jumpsuit and romper form are seriously taking over, and we’re definitely feeling the throwback energy.

Just like your rotation of sweatpants and cozy sets, activewear staples like leggings, bike shorts, tanks, and cropped sweatshirts are versatile for lounging, working from home, or throwing on for a quick errand or casual meetup. So, you can get plenty of use out of a new piece or two (or five) with some clever styling—go ahead and shed any guilt about your increasingly robust spandex assortment. Whether you’re kickstarting a new fitness regime or searching for a look or two to add to your casual lineup, discover 15 summer activewear outfits we love ahead.

Bike Shorts Activewear Outfit

Ease into the orange color trend by teaming a pair of high-rise bike shorts with a creamy sports bra featuring cinched detailing. For an unforgettable fitness look that you can wear during outdoor activities or en route to your favorite workout, mix in a pair of sports sunglasses (the ones below will play your music), black sneakers, and color-block socks.

Leggings Activewear Outfit

Consider putting your go-to black leggings on pause in favor of this pretty-in-pink gingham pair. With a coordinating sports bra and woven sneakers, you’ll look summery and sweet. Accentuate your sunny disposition while hydrating and protecting your skin with a yellow water bottle and glow-enhancing SPF.

Hiking Activewear Outfit

Whether the mountains are your happy place or you’re a once-every-summer kind of hiker, the warmer months are a delightful time to hit the trail. Functional pieces like Free People’s made-for-the-outdoors Off The Grid Shorts are the perfect focal point with a moisture-wicking sports bra, lightweight wool socks, and a bold pair of Gore-Tex boots. Lastly, don’t forget a hat to shield your face from the sun.

Romper Activewear Outfit

Workout rompers are a bold choice. But if there was ever a style to encourage you to try the trend this summer, this mod floral print design is it, boasting breathable knit construction for a cooling effect. This summer activewear outfit is ideal for the pilates studio, a yoga flow, or a sculpting session, especially with a pair of wrist weights to gently intensify the burn. If you like to keep your jewelry on for workouts, it doesn’t get better than OXB’s made-to-sweat-in line.

Seamless Activewear Outfit

The best part about seamless activewear pieces? They’re super comfortable—no digging seams. We love the combo of knitted shorts with a coordinating sports bra and boxy tee to layer on top for a low-impact workout like pilates or yoga. For recovery on the go, you can’t beat Theragun’s mini massager.

Jumpsuit Activewear Outfit

Another take on the workout all-in-one is the jumpsuit, and the softness level of Reformation’s eco-stretch style is akin to clouds, no exaggeration. For workouts that don’t require sneakers, slip into a pair of slides en route, and toss on a lightweight jacket as an effortless layer.

Bodysuit Activewear Outfit

There’s no activewear better than a bodysuit for ’80s and ‘90s-era jazzercise vibes, especially when paired with neon shorts and vibrant, supportive sneakers. A motivational gallon water bottle nearby will keep your hydration game in tip-top shape.

Matching Set Activewear Outfit

This matching workout set is a total mood-booster and completely epitomizes the joy of summer activewear outfits with white sneakers and a lemon-yellow warm-up layer. If you’re not into biker shorts, opt for the leggings instead.

White and Gingham Activewear Outfit

Summer workouts are prime for a white pair of leggings, and you won’t fear a see-through situation in this thick, eight-way stretch style with a double-layer waistband. Accentuate the light and bright feel with a lime green gingham bralette and coordinating tank to layer.

Floral Print Activewear Outfit

Seriously, floral print activewear is everywhere right now, and this two-tone pair of leggings from Bandier’s collab with Sincerely Jules is an utterly charming way to get in on the trend. Create a look that feels as summery as possible with a white tank and a soft hoodie for layering.

Tennis Activewear Outfit

Take a cue from stylish tennis pros like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, and level up your tennis look in the heat with a colorful skort, ribbed tank, and matching sweater—we’re pretty sure the confident result will intensify your backhand, serve, and drop shot.

Shorts Activewear Outfit

Swishy shorts are a workout staple, and a color-block pair feels so fresh for summer. To keep things coordinated, try a bra with floral cutouts on the back, then finish with neon sneakers.

Black and White Activewear Outfit

Give black and white the summer treatment by opting for a pair of playfully printed houndstooth leggings and a one-shoulder crop. For a pop of color, Summersalt’s sage zip-up is equally joyful and effortless, plus it’s made from recycled materials.

Long-Sleeve Activewear Outfit

This pastel summer activewear outfit proves you can stay covered without combusting in the heat. The scrunched crop top is made from a breathable seamless knit fabric, while the leggings use a microporous material that’s cooling and moisture-wicking.

Fashion-Forward Activewear Outfit

The ultimate summer activewear outfit undoubtedly centers around a onesie—no shame in being a trend-lover. This peekaboo number is perfect for a low-impact studio workout, or a statement look for errands when paired with an earbud chain, puffy slides, and a featherweight nylon jacket.