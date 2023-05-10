Summer Breakouts Can Happen—Here's How to Treat and Prevent Them

With increased sweating and outdoor activities during the warmer months, it's safe to assume that summer breakouts will happen. But between washing your towels regularly and swapping out your moisturizer for something lighter, there's actually a lot you can do to prevent breakouts.

"The goal is to keep acne-causing bacteria away from your skin and your pores clear and unclogged," says Nazanin Saedi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Philadelphia and clinical associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University. "This is especially important during the summer when sunburns and higher temperatures can lead to inflammation while pore-clogging sweat can contribute to breakouts."

Ahead, Saedi and Lian Mack, MD, board-certified dermatologist and medical director at Gramercy Laser and Medical Dermatology, share their top tips for preventing breakouts while enjoying the sunshine this season.

