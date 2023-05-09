Summer 2023's Biggest Nail Trends Include Lavender Chrome and the Fancy French

While the fashionistas of the world dust off their miniskirts and strappy sandals, us beauty lovers are plotting our nail ideas for the upcoming season. Summer is when we tend to get more creative and playful with our manicures, which means the more inspo you can find the better. So it only felt right to turn to the experts to see what they predict will be summer 2023's biggest nail trends.

“Last year, the trends seemed to focus more on the bolder, more neon colors, with hot pink being one of the colors of Summer 2022,” says Deborah Lippmann, brand founder and celebrity manicurist. “I think for this summer, we will see more of a shift into the your nails but better look.” This comes as no surprise with popular trends such as milky manis and glazed nails continuing to dominate both on and off the red carpet.

However, Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood and celebrity nail artist, believes that no matter what the celebrities are doing you should find what speaks to your own unique style. “There are no rules when it comes to what colors or designs to do on your nails,” she says. “It’s all about what each person loves and makes you feel your best.”

Below, Lippmann and Hanna break down the seven nail trends they predict will be everywhere for summer 2023.