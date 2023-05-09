Cloud Skin, Bold Liner, and Cherry Lips—These Are Summer 2023's Biggest Makeup Trends

The sun is out and we are welcoming the much needed hit of serotonin from all angles—and yes, that includes our makeup routines. After wearing muted hues all winter, it's time to spark some joy again with our product selection. Queue a bright bold lip, some extra sweeps of blush, and colorful eyeliner. Luckily we aren’t the only ones approaching this summer with the same attitude. We talked to Beck Morgan, Armani Beauty’s National Face Designer, and Sara Wren, Milk Makeup’s Global Artistry Director, about what's inspiring them for the upcoming season.

“This summer I am looking at streetwear fashion trends like bold suits in strong shapes and colors. It feels fresh and unexpected but also wearable,” says Morgan. “Bold lips are a great pairing for this. Coral is especially fun for summer and just says 'vacation,' even if it's worn to the office.” But more on that later.

Keep scrolling to check out the best summer 2023 makeup trends, according to experts.

