Summer 2023’s Biggest Jewelry Trends Include Mermaidcore and Coquette Decadence

If there's one sure thing about summer 2023, it's that it's a fun moment for fashion and pop culture. We're blessed with the long-anticipated The Little Mermaid and Barbie movies, major tours from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and more all in a matter of months, with innovation across beauty, style, and accessories to match. This season's jewelry trends are all about reclaiming femininity, sentimental details, and chic new twists on classic staples, and there's truly something for everyone. See eight of the top summer 2023 jewelry trends ahead, complete with a few of our favorite products.

Mermaid-Inspired

The live-action The Little Mermaid movie (starring Halle Bailey) has mermaidcore trending everywhere from style to nails, and jewelry is no exception. Whether you're dreaming of seashells, freshwater pearls, or an iridescent, mermaid-esque finish, we've got gadgets and gizmos aplenty to help you live your under-the-sea dreams.

Barbiecore

Given the sheer amount of us who played with the iconic doll throughout our childhoods, it's really no surprise that a powerfully feminine aesthetic has taken hold ahead of this summer's much-anticipated live action Barbie movie. When it comes to jewelry, "Barbiecore" means embracing fun flowers, plenty of sparkle, and an abundance of hot pink. Follow in Barbie's footsteps and confidently rock some bold pieces that represent your inner child's wildest dreams.

Coquette Decadence

From the Met Gala to balletcore to Bridgerton style, lately the fashion and beauty world has been all about reclaiming decadence and femininity. Bows, pearls, and other dainty details have been showing up across clothing, hair, and nails, so it makes sense that the coquette aesthetic has now become a summer 2023 jewelry trend. Let go of strict minimalism and other fashion "rules" this season, and allow yourself to accessorize for the joy of it.

Friendship Bracelets

ICYMI, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour is happening, and a single line from the bridge of "You're on Your Own, Kid" has inspired fans to show up to concerts with countless beaded friendship bracelets to trade. While these are traditionally handmade, plenty of jewelry brands have been taking inspiration from this nostalgic revival, plus other types of friendship bracelets (such as permanent jewelry and special charms) have been growing in popularity. Pick a style that you and your bestie will both love, then wear this jewelry trend together for all your summer 2023 adventures.

Disco Jewelry

The other big concert of the summer is Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which has the Hive showing up in their disco finest to witness the icon's three-hour, house music-inspired extravaganza. This comes alongside a general comeback for '70s trends and silver, so there's never been a better time to go big and embrace a bit of reflective shimmer in your jewelry choices, be it through disco ball-inspired earrings or chunky, party-ready bracelets.

Statement Rings

Rings are always a great way to express your personality, as if you accumulate enough of them, the combination is almost guaranteed to be totally unique. Chunky rings are still going strong after skyrocketing to popularity in recent years, and plenty of standout designs, colors, and silhouettes are on the rise as well. Find a few rings that fit your personal aesthetic and favorite trends, and you'll have a fun collection to mix and match with your outfits all summer long.

Chain Necklaces

A gold chain necklace is a classic piece that never truly goes away, but it's definitely been on the rise lately. As a summer 2023 jewelry trend, the look has plenty of modern variations, from different link sizes and shapes to layered options. If you've always liked the idea of a chain necklace but didn't feel like it quite fit your style, now is the perfect time to discover a version you'll love.

Chunky Hoops

Another modern resurgence of a constant jewelry staple, chunky hoop earrings are everywhere these days, with pairs available in practically every color, size, and design. Pick up a classic gold pair if you could use another in your collection, or try a trend-forward style if you're feeling bold.