Summer 2023's Biggest Haircut Trends Include '70s Bangs and Bobs Galore

Ready for a hot girl summer? Then you’ll want a haircut to match. For summer 2023, there are plenty of trending haircuts to choose from. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Daisy Jones and the Six is still serving major hair inspo, and Hailey Bieber has cemented her status as an eternal muse with her sharp bob.

If you’re ready for a chop, let your stylist know exactly what you’re looking for. “Always bring an image—it’s the best way to communicate,” says Mara Roszak, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Rōz harcare. Ahead, we rounded up the coolest haircut trends of the summer of 2023 to get you started.