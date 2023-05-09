Summer 2023's Biggest Haircut Trends Include '70s Bangs and Bobs Galore

Ready for a hot girl summer? Then you’ll want a haircut to match. For summer 2023, there are plenty of trending haircuts to choose from. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Daisy Jones and the Six is still serving major hair inspo, and Hailey Bieber has cemented her status as an eternal muse with her sharp bob.
If you’re ready for a chop, let your stylist know exactly what you’re looking for. “Always bring an image—it’s the best way to communicate,” says Mara Roszak, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Rōz harcare. Ahead, we rounded up the coolest haircut trends of the summer of 2023 to get you started.
'70s Bangs
From bellbottoms to crocheted tops, Daisy Jones and the Six has sparked countless trends lately. Be sure to add bangs to the mix, much like the titular character. Best of all, they work for all face shapes, according to Tommy Buckett, Garnier’s Celebrity Hairstylist. “Everyone can pull off softer bangs,” he says. Simply ask your stylist for a soft and jagged fringe, and avoid a hard, straight across line. To style them at home, Buckett suggests blowdrying back and forth with a brush to create feathery softness. “Use a bit of Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Hair Honey Repairing Serum ($15) to keep it intact,” he adds.
Low-Maintenance Layers
In the summer, no one wants to spend all their time in front of a mirror. That’s where low-maintenance layers come in. “They are trending because they enhance every hair type—they add movement and form to straight hair, while enhancing the natural texture of waves, and highlight and bring life to curls,” Roszak says. “It’s flattering on everyone with any and all hair types. Ask your stylist for long, flowing layers and make sure the shortest piece hits the chin— nothing above that.” Rōz Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45) helps smooth frizz and protect from heat if you’re blowing it out, while Sachajuan Ocean Mist ($34) delivers texture, she advises.
Sharp Bob
Yet another trend we can thank Hailey Bieber for, this cut works best on straight to wavy hair, according to Buckett. “The length should start at bottom of the earlobe to the lower part of the chin, with hardly any layers,” he says. “Use Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine 10-in-1 Hairspray + Plant Keratin Multitasking Leave-In ($8) to smooth out hair and add shine.”
French Girl Bangs
“Everyone is looking for a fresh beginning for summer and this is an easy, effortless way to achieve that,” says Roszak. “These bangs are a beautiful way to make a change while still having your style feel easy and incredibly flattering. As we start to wear our hair up more for warm weather, these bangs are a perfect complement because you get some face framing to enhance any updo.”
The look works for anyone who is looking for a subtle change, but it’s universally flattering for all hair types, according to Roszak. “For 'waterfall bangs,' the cheekbone length should be the shortest piece,” she says. “For a French girl bang, they should be shortest in the middle and thin sections on each side; these bangs shouldn’t span across the entire forehead.”
Vintage Volume
From Marylin Monroe to Jessica Chastain, many It girls have rocked this look. The fact that it works for all face shapes and hair lengths explains its versatility—and staying power. “Ask your stylist for bouncy layers that could work with hot rollers,” Buckett says. “Style it with a leave-in cream and mousse to give it hold while [staying] touchable.”
Chin-Length Bob
One way or another, a bob is always in style. “This haircut is perfect for warm weather—it’s a very chic way to change up your style,” Roszak says. “There’s no hair on the neck, so you’re comfortable in the heat. It’s super flattering and looks great on all hair types. Be mindful of curly hair, as it shrinks. If you’re looking for a shorter hair, make sure you modify the length with that in mind.”
Ask your stylist for a cut without too blunt of an edge for movement and hidden layers. No harsh lines should be present, Roszak recommends. Try the Rōz Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45) to defluff a bob or a fluffy short cut.
Tousled Volume
Big hair, don’t care! Get ready to pump up the volume. “Think big 80's disco teased volume,” Buckett says. “This works for all hair types, from super curly to fine hair.” To nab the look, ask your hairstylist for a cut that will work best with your hair type and texture. Curly-haired types can embrace their natural texture while this will work on fine strands, too. To get that volume, apply a dry shampoo at the roots and use a texture spray to help maintain the oomph.