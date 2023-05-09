From Barbie Blonde to Onyx, Here Are Summer 2023's Biggest Hair Colors

Looking to refresh your hair color as the temps start to rise? Then there’s one place you might want to look for inspo: Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Barbie movie, since Barbie blonde is—no surprise—getting a lot of attention these days. But it’s not just the fair haired that can jump onboard the hottest summer 2023 hair color trends. There’s also glossy brunette, tangy peach and midnight onyx, to name a few.

Pro stylists filled us in on the trends that will be everywhere this summer, but no matter what shade you go, Danielle Vallortigara, a colorist at Florida's Salon Yoshiko, has some advice: "For any color treatment, always schedule your appointment with a reputable colorist,” she says. "They will be able to create a custom shade for you. Regular haircuts keep your new look fresh.” She also recommends a nourishing treatment mask, she likes the Virtue Restorative, Hydrating Treatment Hair Mask ($34). "Masks keep color fresh and vibrant." says Vallortigara, who works with the brand.

With the basics out of the way, here are the biggest summer 2023 hair color trends. There's a little something for everyone.