Summer 2022 Haircut Trends: Bardot Bangs, Invisible Layers, and More

I know that going for a drastic haircut as soon as the temperature hits 80 degrees is a bit of a cliche, but it's hard to resist going for a new look every time the weather changes. Depending on the length, a fresh cut can also help you keep things cool over the summer (by the way, layers can definitely help with that, too). And even if chopping it all off isn't your vibe, a new-to-you haircut can help you usher in a new season—and really, that's what summer 2022 haircut trends are all about.

This season, trendy cuts run the gamut from classic to retro to modern. The one consistency? They're all chic, casual, and look great freshly tousled. Think: What Emily in Paris's hair might look like if she actually acclimated to French culture.

Whether you're trying out bangs for the first time or experimenting with a classic bob, these haircut trends make it easy to embrace the go-with-the-flow vibes of summer. They're all relatively low-maintenance (as long as you're not opposed to a round brush) and tend to have major pay-off.

Ahead, your complete guide to summer 2022 haircut trends and expert tips on how to style them.



Meet the Expert Xavier Velasquez is a NYC-based celebrity hairstylist who works at Jenna Perry Hair and a Virtue brand ambassador.

Raven Hurtado is a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. Alan David Freitas is a NYC-based hairstylist.

Soft Micro Fringe



"Soft summer bangs are definitely here for 2022," Xavier Velasquez, celebrity hairstylist and Virtue brand ambassador, tells Byrdie. Micro fringe, or baby bangs that stop above the brow, started gaining popularity this spring, and you can expect to see more of this chic look this summer.

One tip from Velasquez: "The way to keep these bangs tamed through summer humidity is with frizz eliminating products like Virtue Frizz Block Smoothing Spray ($44). To get the look, spray liberally through damp hair and blow dry for frizz-free hair for up 72 hours."



Blunt-Cut Bob



A blunt bob is the perfect, unexpected complement to the summer season. Though you might imagine this look to be more fitting of an autumnal moment (or is that just me?), it works just as well in the summertime.

Raven Hurtado, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, says, "I think this cut will be around for a while. It's classic, modern, and trendy."

The Lob



A longer version of the bob—the lob—is also trending this summer. Alan David Freitas, an NYC-based hairstylist, explains, "This is a wonderful cut that hits at the clavicle bone." If you want to really underscore the summertime vibe, he suggests "using an inch and a half curling iron to get pretty, loose, beachy waves."

Pam Anderson Wispy Bangs



A Pamela Anderson-inspired hairdo is always a good idea, and according to Freitas, channeling her famous bangs will be a popular trend this summer. These light and wispy bangs look good on any face shape, and they add an extra oomph to updo hairstyles.

Choppy, Face-Framing Layers



In case you missed it, practically every trend from the '90s and 2000s is back in a big way, and a Rachel Green-approved, layer-heavy haircut might be the best example of this.

Hurtado explains, "'90s and 2000s haircuts will also be trending this summer." So why not opt for a choppy, face-framing layer moment? Pro tip: Blow dry your hair with a round brush to give it volume and texture.

Bardot-Inspired Curtain Bangs



The French-casual vibes this summer aren't stopping with blunt bobs. "Curtain bangs inspired by Brigitte Bardot are trending this summer," Hurtado tells Byrdie. Freitas adds, "This style consists of long, beautiful layers with a Pamela Anderson bang that cascades softly into an angle."

These face-framing bangs are really customizable, depending on the look you're aiming for. "You can wear them straight or use a round brush for swept style on each side," Hurtado adds. "They look great on any face shape, and they can also grow out to be face-framing layers."



Invisible Layers



If you want a haircut with a lot of volume, but aren't as sold on the choppiness of traditional layers, invisible layers might be the perfect solution. It involves face-framing layers and long layers in the back, each cut discreetly enough to give hair movement without any distinct lines. Plus, according to Freitas, this cut is "a great style for fine hair."

Just be sure to talk this 'do through with your stylist before surrendering to their shears.

Highly-Textured Bob



Bob haircuts can be intimidating, but adding some extra texture to the cut can help ease you into the transition (and not have a tearful drive home from the salon). With plenty of layers and angles, this highly-textured bob can be a fun option for anyone looking to change things up this summer.

Medium, One-Length Cuts



"Medium, one-length haircuts will be trending for summer 2022," Hurtado predicts. Why is the simple style coming back? She explains, "They're low maintenance, not too long and not too short, and you can still put your hair up."

Plus, no matter what your natural hair texture is, this cut can make things a bit more manageable. "One length ideally makes fine hair look thicker, and it’s more manageable for someone who has thick coarse hair," Hurtado adds.

