15 Summer 2022 Fashion Trends to Memorize Now

Summer dressing is all about ease—what wardrobe essentials are going to make you feel the most confident and carefree while flinging from, say, a picnic at the park to a festive outdoor meal with friends? Unlike autumn, which is all about cute coats and leather boots, the warmer months of the year call for pieces that cover less of your body whilst still feeling put together and stylish.

Looking at the spring/summer 2022 runway collections, there are a few key trends that are likely to make an impact in the coming months. Modernized Y2K style is a big one, with brands like LaQuan Smith, By Far, and Miaou leading the charge. There’s also the plain white tank that was spotted everywhere from Prada to Loewe, which will no doubt emerge as a dominant layering piece for steamy summer days. And don’t forget about crochet and net textures, as seen at Chloe, Ganni, and Nina Ricci.

Beyond the runway, key cultural happenings are also influencing summer trends. Namely, Regencycore—a look that’s undoubtedly a direct result of the Bridgerton and Gilded Age craze as well as the Cottagecore moment. And don’t even get us started on the chicness that is the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic (more on that in a moment).

Keeping all of this in mind, continue below for 15 summer 2022 fashion trends that are bound to blow up in the next few months. And, should any of them resonate with your personal style, shop the picks to refresh your wardrobe.

Regencycore

You can thank shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age for our collective obsession in all things hyper-feminine at the moment. Empire Waist dresses, floral patterns, pearls, opera gloves, and just about anything else of that ilk is having a moment. Invest in a piece that nods to this nostalgic period of fashion and experiment with ways to modernize it by styling it with your current pieces (think a bustier blouse worn with classic blue Levi's).

Bare Midriff

In past years it’s been all about a bare shoulder, but for 2022 it’s decidedly the midriff that everyone is embracing. Reach for your favorite crop tops and style with everything from high-waisted pants for just a sliver of skin, or a skirt with a lower rise for a higher-impact moment.

Modern Y2K

You’d have to have been hiding under a rock to not know that Y2K trends are having a revival. While there are some pieces that are rather polarizing (ahem, thong pants) many other staples from the early aughts can feel quite cute, especially during the warmer months of the year. Pick what’s right for you and go for it.

Cutouts and Splices

The cutout craze continues with designers across the board interpreting this slightly subversive trend in fresh and interesting ways. Christopher Esber is a leader in the category, and his pieces will no doubt be spotted everywhere throughout the summer months.

Micro Mini

Miu Miu’s micro mini skirt featuring a khaki fabric and pleated details became an internet sensation overnight. Even if you can’t stomach the thought of wearing a skirt quite that short, an old fashioned mini skirt will also do the trick just fine.

Plain White Tank

Despite its simplicity, the plain white tank is indeed one of the bigger fashion trends for the summer. Embrace its versatility and wear with everything from lounge shorts and cutoffs to slip skirts and oversized slacks.

Woven Bag

It’s hard to imagine a summer without the woven accessories trend front and center. These straw staples feel like a nod to carefree days spent by the sea, worn with a breezy floral dress and a charming pair of espadrilles.

Flatform Sandals

Another nod to ‘90s-meets-early aughts style, flatform sandals are the perfect way to add height to your outfit without fully wearing heels. Wear with a crochet top and white linen pants for the ultimate weekend look.

Coastal Grandmother

Embrace your inner Diane Keaton and lean into the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic. Staples to achieve this look include breezy button-downs, laidback khakis, and accessories like a straw hat and capri sandals.

Mary Jane Flats

The Mary Jane shoe silhouette has ebbed and flowed in the fashion cycle and right now, the flat is everywhere. With a slightly mod aesthetic but endless versatility, we’ll be wearing ours with a flowy white dress all summer long.

Crochet and Netting

Crochet and netting are to summer what velvet and sequins are to winter—necessary. These warm-weather fabrics feel so appropriate for the season and thankfully, countless designers incorporated them into their collections for the months ahead.

'90s Sandals

Barely-there sandals feel like the answer for those who don’t love the chunky shoe trend, and for summer 2022, there are plenty of designers embracing these slim, strappy details. Wear them with everything from a formal evening dress to a casual beach look.

Crochet Hat

Taking things a step further from the bucket hat trend, crochet toppers (also in a bucket hat silhouette) are a playful accessory to incorporate into your summer look. And brands like Ganni, Khaite, and Acne Studios are making it all too easy to invest in this cheery piece.

Psychedelic Prints

Infuse your summer style with groovy patterns. Brands like Stella McCartney offer colorful psychedelic prints that feel particularly at-home in a summer wardrobe.

Crafty Jewelry

Skip the chunky jewelry for now and reach for crafty jewelry pieces that lend an artisanal touch to your outfit. Textures like resin, beading, and braided rope would all look charming alongside your favorite swimsuit and straw hat.