Suit Vests Are The Surprising Secret to Killer Style

From puffers to fleece-lined, vests are a fall fashion staple, but this year, there is a new vest in town. Enter the suit vest. This trend isn’t exactly new. Superstars like Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, and others popularized this look in the '90s, and fashion It Girls like Chrissy Ford and Chriselle Lim are bringing it back.

Taking inspiration from traditional men’s tailoring, this versatile, sleeveless layer adds both a touch of sophistication to a pair of blue jeans and a little edge to an office-friendly trouser. But unlike their puffy and padded siblings, this style of vest doesn’t require a layer underneath. In fact, your favorite street style stars and fashion gurus (we see you, Kendall Jenner) are wearing sans undershirt.

If you are feeling intimidated or bewildered by this stylish staple, check out our outfit round up below. Ahead find 11 Instagram-worthy suit vest outfits that promise to level up you fall wardrobe.

Suited and Booted

Reformation is known for its sustainable yet stylish clothing offerings, and these items are no exception. Paired with a traditional trouser, this modern take on suiting is when this vest is its natural habitat. Style with gold hoops and a sleek black heel for an office-friendly 'fit.

The Canadian Tuxedo

If Britney and Justin’s 2001 denim date continues to live in your head rent free, this look belongs on your mood board. Pair this deep blue Le Jean number with a dark set of high rise denim for a laid-back weekend look. Denim on denim has never looked so chic.

The Drew

Remember those '90s style stars we referenced earlier? This look—named after Drew Barrymore’s iconic red carpet fits—offers an edgy take on the suited look. Baggy plaid pants reminds us of our scene days but in a cool way, and mod round sunglasses tie it all together.

'90s Forever

Obviously, '90s fashion is alive and well in today’s zeitgeist. If you want to capture the magic of that style era, keep it simple. The LPA collared vest delivers the elegance of a suit without the stuffiness, and loose-fitting trousers offer the ease of a social media-free generation. Secure the look with every off duty model’s favorite accessory: The claw clip.

The Short Set

Yes, autumn typically means cozy sweaters and thick pants, but for warmer fall days, try donning a longer pair of shorts. Layering a classic white button-down under your vest and wearing a chunky pair of loafers makes this the perfect look to transition to cooler weather.

Monochromatic Moment

We will let you in on a little secret: Fall fashion doesn’t have to be neutral. Yep, it can come in all shades, including powder blue. Wear this vest with the matching blazer for a three-piece set, or ditch the jacket for the undershirt to break up the blue.

Laid-Back Luxury

A simple way to elevate your look is to incorporate volume and a variety of textures. This pocketed Banana Republic vest contrasts with the easy, breezy, billowy blouse. Top the look off with wide-leg trousers for a polished yet bohemian vibe.

A Cozy Solution

Perhaps the most practical of the group, this shearling-lined denim vest holds in heat and looks très chic. To satisfy your cozy craving, pair this vest with your favorite crewneck sweater and a chunky, caramel clog.

Linen It Be

Another fabric that is commonly associated with summertime, linen's light, breathable texture makes it a must for those unusually warm autumn days. To warm up the look, tie a silk scarf around your neck.

Skirt the Boot

Pleated skirts conjure up images of September and school uniforms A.K.A. fall at its finest (and this one is under $30). Wear with a pair of funky cowboy boots for a twist on the preppy aesthetic. Layer on the blazer for a killer set of separates or wear the vest alone for an edgier vibe.

Asymmetrical Attitude

The Frankie Shop is a cool kid’s one-stop shop, and their asymmetrical suit vest makes it easy to see why. Pair this oversized option with a pair of slouchy pants to complete your #OOTD-worthy fit.