19 Suede Fashion Pieces Fit for Any Fall Closet

By
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana Ellman is a freelance writer and editor. Her work has been published in Allure, Brides, Popsugar, Bustle, The Knot, and Elle.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on Oct 17, 2022
Model wearing Spanx suede flared pants

Spanx

Bring on the pumpkin spice lattes because autumn is officially here—and with the change in season comes fall fashion. While style trends are ever-changing, some staples have withstood the test of time, including suede.

Sure, the buttery-soft fabric doesn't come cheap; however, its durability makes it well worth the investment. What’s more, as long as you take good care of your suede fashion items, you can expect them to last for several seasons. Alternatively, vegan or faux suede options are more affordable and aplenty.

From beautiful suede pants and blazers to accessories like belts, hats, and bags, here are 15 suede fashion items to incorporate into your cold-weather wardrobe.

Suede Belt
Rag & Bone Suede Belt $195.00
Shop

For a western-inspired, fall-approved look that requires minimal effort, simply style this Rag & Bone suede belt with your favorite pair of jeans.

Heritage Suede Shirt Jacket
Banana Republic Heritage Suede Shirt Jacket $500.00
Shop

The shacket is officially back and better than ever this fall. Take this super-soft suede number from Banana Republic, which is especially ideal for layering

Mackie Dress
Hutch Mackie Dress $253.00
Shop

This mid-length dress can easily be worn solo or with a pair of tights, depending on the occasion (or temperature). Finish off the look with a pair of knee-high boots, and you’ll be good to go.

Faux Suede Modern Trucker Jacket
Levi's Faux Suede Modern Trucker Jacket $98.00
Shop

Levi’s is famous for its trucker jackets, and this faux-suede version is especially noteworthy thanks to its super-soft fabric. Plus, it comes in three lovely pastel hues for the perfect pop of color.

Good Legs Faux Suede Pants
Good American Good Legs Faux Suede Pants $145.00
Shop

For those who can't let go of their skinny jeans, refresh your wardrobe with a pair of suede slim-fit pants. The high-rise silhouette adds a stylish touch, while the gap-proof waistband offers optimal comfort. Complete your ‘fit with an oh-so-cozy cashmere sweater or preppy blazer.

Jesse Jacket
Halston Jesse Jacket $484.00
Shop

The Halston Jesse Belted Suede Jacket is the perfect piece to pull together any outfit with its relaxed fit, chunky built-in belt, and buttoned cuffs.

Kendrick Trunk
Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk $285.00
Shop

The classic Brandon Blackwood trunk in a luxurious golden suede is versatile enough for everyday wear. The attachable crossbody strap gives you the option to go hands free without taking away from the sophisticated silhouette.

Boston Soft Footbed
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed $155.00
Shop

The universally loved Boston clog combines comfort and style. Slip them on to run errands, walk the dogs, grab a coffee, and more—just make sure you grab them before they sell out.

Evady Tie-Hem Short Sleeve Suede Shirt
Allsaints Evady Tie-Hem Short Sleeve Suede Shirt $329.00
Shop

You may associate crop tops with spring and summer, but this one from Allsaints is a must for fall. Wear it under your favorite cardigan for some added warmth on a chilly day.

Sweater Weather Jacket
Blank NYC Sweater Weather Jacket $198.00
Shop

This suede jacket will make sure you stand out in a crowd. For work, style it with slacks or trousers; alternatively, pair it with your favorite jeans for a more causal, everyday look.

Faux Suede Flare Pants
Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants $168.00
Shop

These are the pants you'll want to live in. No zipper, no button, machine washable, and made from a flexible fabric, Spanx has done it again.

Maggie Suede Boot
Vince Maggie Suede Boot $350.00
Shop

These heeled suede ankle boots from Vince add a sophisticated and fashion-forward flair to any outfit. The square-toe silhouette is right on trend, too.

Caitlin Vest
Apparis Caitlin Vest $141.00
Shop

A good vest will be a staple you revisit season after season, and that includes this (vegan!) suede and shearling version from Apparis.

Collection Suede Mini Skirt
J.Crew Collection Suede Mini Skirt $350.00
Shop

Mini skirts for fall? How about mini skirts for fall and winter. Take this suede J.Crew pick, which is ideal for layering with stockings and knee-high boots.

Suede Shorts
Anthropologie Suede Shorts $90.00
Shop

If you prefer shorts to skirts, look no further than these suede ones from Anthropologie. Style them with tights and a breezy button-down.

Belted Suede Cargo Pants
Daniell Guizio Belted Suede Cargo Pants $798.00
Shop

Put a twist on the cargo pants trend with a suede pair in chocolate brown. Pair these with your favorite sneakers and your favorite turtleneck.

Suede Fringe Blazer
Re/Done Suede Fringe Blazer $1,295.00
Shop

A fringe blazer is sure to make a statement—in a good way, of course. Keep the rest of the look simple yet sophisticated with a basic white tee and blue jeans.

Hand-Beaded Shoulder Bag
Sarep and Rose Hand-Beaded Shoulder Bag $345.00
Shop

This timeless shoulder bag is roomy enough to hold almost all of your essentials securely thanks to its zip closure. Plus, the hand-beaded strap will have it standing out among a sea of basic black totes.

Faux Suede Flare Skirt
Anne Klein Faux Suede Flare Skirt $99.00
Shop

Upgrade your work wardrobe just in time for fall with this soft Anne Klein Faux Suede Flare Skirt. Dress it up with pumps and a neutral-hued blouse to look polished and put-together in just a few minutes.

Related Stories