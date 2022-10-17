19 Suede Fashion Pieces Fit for Any Fall Closet

Bring on the pumpkin spice lattes because autumn is officially here—and with the change in season comes fall fashion. While style trends are ever-changing, some staples have withstood the test of time, including suede.
Sure, the buttery-soft fabric doesn't come cheap; however, its durability makes it well worth the investment. What’s more, as long as you take good care of your suede fashion items, you can expect them to last for several seasons. Alternatively, vegan or faux suede options are more affordable and aplenty.
From beautiful suede pants and blazers to accessories like belts, hats, and bags, here are 15 suede fashion items to incorporate into your cold-weather wardrobe.
For a western-inspired, fall-approved look that requires minimal effort, simply style this Rag & Bone suede belt with your favorite pair of jeans.
The shacket is officially back and better than ever this fall. Take this super-soft suede number from Banana Republic, which is especially ideal for layering.
This mid-length dress can easily be worn solo or with a pair of tights, depending on the occasion (or temperature). Finish off the look with a pair of knee-high boots, and you’ll be good to go.
Levi’s is famous for its trucker jackets, and this faux-suede version is especially noteworthy thanks to its super-soft fabric. Plus, it comes in three lovely pastel hues for the perfect pop of color.
For those who can't let go of their skinny jeans, refresh your wardrobe with a pair of suede slim-fit pants. The high-rise silhouette adds a stylish touch, while the gap-proof waistband offers optimal comfort. Complete your ‘fit with an oh-so-cozy cashmere sweater or preppy blazer.
The Halston Jesse Belted Suede Jacket is the perfect piece to pull together any outfit with its relaxed fit, chunky built-in belt, and buttoned cuffs.
The classic Brandon Blackwood trunk in a luxurious golden suede is versatile enough for everyday wear. The attachable crossbody strap gives you the option to go hands free without taking away from the sophisticated silhouette.
The universally loved Boston clog combines comfort and style. Slip them on to run errands, walk the dogs, grab a coffee, and more—just make sure you grab them before they sell out.
You may associate crop tops with spring and summer, but this one from Allsaints is a must for fall. Wear it under your favorite cardigan for some added warmth on a chilly day.
This suede jacket will make sure you stand out in a crowd. For work, style it with slacks or trousers; alternatively, pair it with your favorite jeans for a more causal, everyday look.
These are the pants you'll want to live in. No zipper, no button, machine washable, and made from a flexible fabric, Spanx has done it again.
These heeled suede ankle boots from Vince add a sophisticated and fashion-forward flair to any outfit. The square-toe silhouette is right on trend, too.
A good vest will be a staple you revisit season after season, and that includes this (vegan!) suede and shearling version from Apparis.
Mini skirts for fall? How about mini skirts for fall and winter. Take this suede J.Crew pick, which is ideal for layering with stockings and knee-high boots.
If you prefer shorts to skirts, look no further than these suede ones from Anthropologie. Style them with tights and a breezy button-down.
Put a twist on the cargo pants trend with a suede pair in chocolate brown. Pair these with your favorite sneakers and your favorite turtleneck.
A fringe blazer is sure to make a statement—in a good way, of course. Keep the rest of the look simple yet sophisticated with a basic white tee and blue jeans.
This timeless shoulder bag is roomy enough to hold almost all of your essentials securely thanks to its zip closure. Plus, the hand-beaded strap will have it standing out among a sea of basic black totes.
Upgrade your work wardrobe just in time for fall with this soft Anne Klein Faux Suede Flare Skirt. Dress it up with pumps and a neutral-hued blouse to look polished and put-together in just a few minutes.