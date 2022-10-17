19 Suede Fashion Pieces Fit for Any Fall Closet

Bring on the pumpkin spice lattes because autumn is officially here—and with the change in season comes fall fashion. While style trends are ever-changing, some staples have withstood the test of time, including suede.

Sure, the buttery-soft fabric doesn't come cheap; however, its durability makes it well worth the investment. What’s more, as long as you take good care of your suede fashion items, you can expect them to last for several seasons. Alternatively, vegan or faux suede options are more affordable and aplenty.

From beautiful suede pants and blazers to accessories like belts, hats, and bags, here are 15 suede fashion items to incorporate into your cold-weather wardrobe.

Rag & Bone Suede Belt $195.00 Shop

For a western-inspired, fall-approved look that requires minimal effort, simply style this Rag & Bone suede belt with your favorite pair of jeans.

Banana Republic Heritage Suede Shirt Jacket $500.00 Shop

The shacket is officially back and better than ever this fall. Take this super-soft suede number from Banana Republic, which is especially ideal for layering.

Hutch Mackie Dress $253.00 Shop

This mid-length dress can easily be worn solo or with a pair of tights, depending on the occasion (or temperature). Finish off the look with a pair of knee-high boots, and you’ll be good to go.

Levi's Faux Suede Modern Trucker Jacket $98.00 Shop

Levi’s is famous for its trucker jackets, and this faux-suede version is especially noteworthy thanks to its super-soft fabric. Plus, it comes in three lovely pastel hues for the perfect pop of color.

Good American Good Legs Faux Suede Pants $145.00 Shop

For those who can't let go of their skinny jeans, refresh your wardrobe with a pair of suede slim-fit pants. The high-rise silhouette adds a stylish touch, while the gap-proof waistband offers optimal comfort. Complete your ‘fit with an oh-so-cozy cashmere sweater or preppy blazer.

Halston Jesse Jacket $484.00 Shop

The Halston Jesse Belted Suede Jacket is the perfect piece to pull together any outfit with its relaxed fit, chunky built-in belt, and buttoned cuffs.

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk $285.00 Shop

The classic Brandon Blackwood trunk in a luxurious golden suede is versatile enough for everyday wear. The attachable crossbody strap gives you the option to go hands free without taking away from the sophisticated silhouette.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed $155.00 Shop

The universally loved Boston clog combines comfort and style. Slip them on to run errands, walk the dogs, grab a coffee, and more—just make sure you grab them before they sell out.

Allsaints Evady Tie-Hem Short Sleeve Suede Shirt $329.00 Shop

You may associate crop tops with spring and summer, but this one from Allsaints is a must for fall. Wear it under your favorite cardigan for some added warmth on a chilly day.

Blank NYC Sweater Weather Jacket $198.00 Shop

This suede jacket will make sure you stand out in a crowd. For work, style it with slacks or trousers; alternatively, pair it with your favorite jeans for a more causal, everyday look.

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants $168.00 Shop

These are the pants you'll want to live in. No zipper, no button, machine washable, and made from a flexible fabric, Spanx has done it again.

Vince Maggie Suede Boot $350.00 Shop

These heeled suede ankle boots from Vince add a sophisticated and fashion-forward flair to any outfit. The square-toe silhouette is right on trend, too.

Apparis Caitlin Vest $141.00 Shop

A good vest will be a staple you revisit season after season, and that includes this (vegan!) suede and shearling version from Apparis.

J.Crew Collection Suede Mini Skirt $350.00 Shop

Mini skirts for fall? How about mini skirts for fall and winter. Take this suede J.Crew pick, which is ideal for layering with stockings and knee-high boots.

Anthropologie Suede Shorts $90.00 Shop

If you prefer shorts to skirts, look no further than these suede ones from Anthropologie. Style them with tights and a breezy button-down.

Daniell Guizio Belted Suede Cargo Pants $798.00 Shop

Put a twist on the cargo pants trend with a suede pair in chocolate brown. Pair these with your favorite sneakers and your favorite turtleneck.



Re/Done Suede Fringe Blazer $1,295.00 Shop

A fringe blazer is sure to make a statement—in a good way, of course. Keep the rest of the look simple yet sophisticated with a basic white tee and blue jeans.

Sarep and Rose Hand-Beaded Shoulder Bag $345.00 Shop

This timeless shoulder bag is roomy enough to hold almost all of your essentials securely thanks to its zip closure. Plus, the hand-beaded strap will have it standing out among a sea of basic black totes.

Anne Klein Faux Suede Flare Skirt $99.00 Shop

Upgrade your work wardrobe just in time for fall with this soft Anne Klein Faux Suede Flare Skirt. Dress it up with pumps and a neutral-hued blouse to look polished and put-together in just a few minutes.

