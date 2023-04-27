5 Cuticle Oil Substitutes That Are Dermatologist-Approved

Our cuticles are a part of our hands that many of us rarely notice or pay attention to—until they're dry and painful. Dry cuticles can have an array of causes, ranging from the weather to UV nail driers and more, according to board-certified dermatologist Anna Guanche, MD. Board-certified dermatologist Onyeka Obioha, MD, adds that health conditions such as eczema or psoriasis can also be the culprit.

Cuticle oil is the natural go-to solution for dry cuticles. "Cuticle oils are helpful to lubricate and hydrate the cuticle as well as create a barrier to other potential irritants," explains board-certified dermatologist Rina Weimann, MD, FAAD. But what to do if cuticle oil isn't readily available? We asked Guanche, Obioha, and Weimann about their favorite substitutes for cuticle oil. Read on to learn what to use when that staple isn't at your fingertips.