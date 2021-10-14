13 Stylish Halloween Costume Ideas We're Stealing From TikTok

01 of 07

The Timely Reference: Squid Game

Squid Game has taken the world by storm since its release a few weeks ago on Netflix. Clearly, it'll be one of this year's most popular costumes (the hold it has on us), with plenty of characters to choose from the show. The participants' dark-green tracksuits may be the most obvious costume choice, but you can also look at other characters for inspiration.

The giant doll from the "Red Light, Green Light" is an unexpected take on the streaming juggernaut. Just throw an orange dress over a yellow t-shirt, and you're pretty much there. The mysterious soldiers are also full of costume possibilities. You'll need a red or pink outfit with a black facemask, and you can customize the ensemble with one of the show's symbols: a circle, square, or triangle (but choose your team wisely).

You can also go with an all-black look to channel the game leader or choose to dress like Gong Yoo with a suit and tie. In terms of accessories, fake blood is very on theme for Squid Game-inspired costumes. Biscuits with the shapes of the second game or blue and red paper squares can also be fun accessories to these costumes.

