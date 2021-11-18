7 Essential Style Lessons I Learned From Christian Siriano

For any lover of fashion or celebrity style, Christian Siriano's designs are impossible to miss. He's the mind behind Billy Porter's black velvet Oscars gown from 2019, Lizzo's VOTE dress in October 2020, and Lili Reinhart's most recent Met Gala look. At only 36 years old, Siriano has set himself apart for celebrating inclusivity in the fashion industry and constantly innovating with his creations. The designer started getting recognition after winning the fourth season of Project Runway in 2008. Since then, he's become a member of the CFDA, was included in TIME's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2018, and has recently opened his first solo show at the SCAD Museum of Art.

Today, he's adding a brand new project to the list and branching out into the digital realm. Christian Siriano is hosting "Christian On," a live series airing exclusively on Pinterest TV, the platform's latest venture. Every Monday at 6 pm EST, the designer brings to life the most searched fashion terms on Pinterest. He answers live questions, receives special guests (including his sister Shannon), and gives fashion advice to anyone tuning in.

"I love that I can share with the world what I love about fashion, interior design, and style in a way that allows me to interact with everyone watching in real-time," Siriano says of his new show. "All episodes are so different from each other that you'll be able to learn and interact with me about so many different outlets of creativity. I look forward to seeing what my viewers will take from watching and how they use it in their own ways; I want to see everyone's unique styles come out."

Below, Christian Siriano shares his thoughts on the fashion industry, opens up about his sources of inspiration, and dishes on his wardrobe staples and favorite beauty brands.