Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in September

The rest of the Byrdie team have also started transitioning their wardrobes in preparation for the best months of the year, complete with pleated skirts, sweater skirt sets, and black mini dresses. Below, check out our September fashion favorites.

The time has come–it's fall ! For the first time in perhaps my whole life, it felt like a weather switch flipped right on September 22nd that ushered in chill air and changing leaves. I have been waiting for this moment since approximately September 22, 2021, and my wardrobe is ready.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director Holly Rhue/Design by Tiana Crispino Quince Tencel Rib Knit Maxi Slip Dress Quince View On Onequince.com This is pajama-level comfortable but makes me feel super polished. I like to wear it with a pair of chunky black flip-flops for a casual Olsen twin vibe. Bonus: I have been reckless and accidentally put it through the dryer, and I'm happy to report it didn't pill or shrink. Mejuri Croissant Oval Locket Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com I have been obsessed with lockets since I was little, and I love that this croissant-inspired beauty from Mejuri is like... appropriate for adults. It's incredibly shiny and perfect for layering with shorter length chains. Also, I keep a picture of my dog in it, so what's not to love?

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Black Woman on a Mission Tote Bag Black Woman on a Mission View On Blackwomanonamission.com I recently became a tote girlie, and I realize this is truly what's been missing from my bag collection. This Black Woman on a Mission tote speaks for itself, and I love giving myself a little mission every time I wear it. It's perfect for casual days, grabbing groceries, and more, and I was pretty surprised by how much this bag can actually hold. Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Elevated Knit Maxi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Abercrombie has made a comeback over the past few years, and I'm just as surprised as many other millennials out there. This knit maxi dress is the LBD of my dreams, and I already want it in the other color (a stunning dark pink). You can dress it up with heels or wear sneakers for a cute-but-comfy vibe. I'm obsessed with the knit material, as it looks amazing on and is thick enough to transition into fall. I also don't have any issues with the dress riding up, which is a major plus.

Tommy Hilfiger Pleated Skirt Tommy Hilfiger View On Macy's Pleated skirts are everywhere this fall, and while I initially tried to avoid the trend, here we are. My main issue with a lot of these skirts is that they can be entirely too short, low rise, or impractical for me, but when I spotted this pleated number at Macy's, I immediately tried it on. From the length to the high waist, I truly had zero complaints. Pairing it with the matching blazer is giving Gossip Girl meets Clueless, and I'm not mad about it.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino Justine Clenquet Silver Hari Choker Justine Clenquet View On Ssense.com Justine Clenquet does hardware like no other. Her jewelry is always a gorgeous amalgam of influences—from '80s glam to ‘90s grunge, the designer absolutely knows how to mix and match. This mixed curb and cable chain choker has become my go-to this season when I'm craving a little extra edge in my outfit. Right now, I’m pairing it with slip dresses and leather jackets, but soon I’ll be breaking out this necklace to add a little punk to my favorite trench coat. Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses Le Specs View On Amazon View On Lespecs.com View On Net-a-Porter These are my perfect shades. Full stop. The rounded edges are soft enough for my face shape, and the mini frames allow me to dip my toe into the "tiny sunglasses" look without the commitment of investing in an ultra-trendy pair that I'll be over by next season. Plus, you can't beat the Le Specs price point for the quality.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon/Design by Tiana Crispino Zara Rhinestone Heeled Shoes Zara View On Zara.com I am not a heel girl at all, but I scooped up these rhinestones mules from Zara for a fancy event and haven't put them down since. They're a comfy walkable height, and I haven't fallen in them yet (a huge plus). I've also paired them with more casual looks like denim and a tank top for extra flare and always feel more stylish and put together. I will definitely be scouting my Zara app for more statement mules to add to my collection. Mejuri Charlotte Bold Ring Mejuri View On Mejuri.com I thought I couldn't love a gold ring more than Mejuri's Croissant ring, then the Charlotte Bold style made its way into my life. It's the perfect daily adornment that looks good whether I'm dressed up or at home doing nothing.

Hallie Gould, senior editorial director Hallie Gould/Design by Tiana Crispino Staud Landscape Fit & Flare Dress Staud View On Modaoperandi.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Ahead of a season full of rescheduled weddings, I found myself at a loss for what to wear. I first saw this dress at a press preview last spring and stalked the Staud website until it popped up for sale, finally, in September. It has everything I've ever wanted in a dress—a square-neck bustier, boned moiré bodice, and velvet puff skirt—without feeling overworked. It's simple, chic, and comfortable, and I've never been complimented more on a dress in my life. Dress it up with sling-backs and a tennis necklace, or dress it down with a playful kitten heel. Either way, you're going to feel like a dream. Vrai x Brides Duo Pear Drop Earring Vrai x Brides View On Vrai I practically squealed when I saw the Vrai collaboration with Brides. It surprised me at first because, duh, I am not a bride. However, the collection was brimming with delicate, sparkly necklaces, earrings, and rings that don't have to come with a proposal. I couldn't get these earrings out of my head. The shape is timeless and elegant, so, they really feel like pieces I'll keep and wear forever. I read up on lab grown diamonds—a more sustainable option at a lower price point—and decided I was ready for the purchase. After some thought and a generous dip into my bank account, they're mine.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown V-Neck Bralette Sweater Tank Top Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown View On Target Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown Sweater Midi Skirt Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown View On Target Like many people, I was eager to shop Kahlana Barfield Brown's Target collection. I picked up several pieces on launch day, but this blue geometric sweater set is my absolute favorite. It's eye-catching and comfortable, and both pieces are affordable (under $40). Of course, the bralette top and maxi skirt are designed to be worn together, but I love that I can also easily pair them with other items in my wardrobe.

Eden Stuart, associate editor Eden Stuart/Design by Tiana Crispino Alice McCall Two-Toned Denim Mini Skirt Alice McCall View On Nuuly.com This month was my first go at Nuuly, and y’all—I’m obsessed. The selection is just so trendy and fun; the options skew a bit more casual compared to other rental services, which makes them great for actually wearing on a day-to-day basis. I mark a successful clothing rental by how often I wore it, and over the course of the month, I think I wore this skirt more than I’ve worn anything I’ve rented. It pairs perfectly with my beloved button-down shirts and looks just as cute with loafers as with sneakers. I love it so much that I put the proverbial ring on it and bought it. Zara Halterneck Bodysuit Zara View On Zara.com Jumping on the bandwagon very late to say that yes, this really is the staple bodysuit to end all staple bodysuits. The fabric is a little thick and very stretchy, and the fit is just so great—it's not a sculpting bodysuit, but it does make me feel held in. I’m shocked by how frequently I reach for it to pair with just about anything, and I’m seriously considering buying one in every color.