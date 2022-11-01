Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in October

The Byrdie team has not been playing when it comes to their fall fashion moments. From staples like a classic turtleneck with some subtle feminine touches to an Emma Chamberlain-approved fuzzy mini dress, I've been feeling extremely influenced (and financially betrayed) by my own colleagues. Below, check out some of our fashion favorites from October.

It's fall, y'all. This month we welcomed coats, boots, and sweaters back into our wardrobe for the foreseeable future. We're now in the small window of time where we can layer our favorites without going full bundle. Seize this moment!

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown Puff Long Sleeve Zip-Front Denim A-Line Dress Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown View On Target The moment Kahlana Barfield Brown announced she was partnering with Target for the Future Collective, I knew I was going to love everything. I typically gravitate towards classic blue denim, but this black denim dress was really speaking to me. From the puff sleeves to the full-length zipper, I am very much obsessed with this dress, which is perfect for the fall. Club L London Prized Possession Feather Wrap Blazer Mini Dress Club L London View On Clubllondon.com I’ve really been into blazer dresses lately. I love that they can pair with basically any type of footwear, from thigh-high boots to loafers, and are equally stylish no matter what. This wrap blazer dress from Club L London is super chic, and something about the feather trim on the hemline screams "holiday party" to me, so that's where I'll be wearing it this season. Melody Ehsani Power in Purpose Varsity Jacket Melody Ehsani View On Footlocker.com For someone who was never on a sports team, varsity jackets have still managed to claim a place in my heart and closet. From the dalmatian print to the overall structure, the details on Melody Ehsani's Power in Purpose Varsity Jacket are stunning and unlike any of my other jackets. I especially like the patch on the back that reads, "There is power in purpose." For the ultimate look, pick up the matching pants, which are equally as cool.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director Holly Rhue/Design by Tiana Crispino Old Navy Soft-Brushed Houndstooth Plaid Button-Front Car Coat Old Navy View On Gap.com I love the look of oversized blazers, but they usually drown my short arms. I love that this option from Old Navy comes in petite sizing for my perfect fit—it's also super lightweight, making it an amazing transitional piece. American Eagle AE Long-Sleeve Soft & Sexy Plush Mock Neck Shirt American Eagle View On Ae.com I truly do not own any piece of clothing softer than this. It works with literally any cardigan, jacket, or blazer (or alone) and features sweet details, like crinkle-cut sleeves and a ribbed texture. I own it in two colors already and plan to buy more.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Design by Tiana Crispino Sunday Best Montgomery Dress Sunday Best View On Aritzia.com I've tried to find the perfect sweater dress for the past decade, but something is always off—they’re often way too bulky, too tenty, and generally make me look like a shapeless blob. However, I was very much sucked in by Aritzia’s latest campaign with Emma Chamberlain—and found some of my other fall staples—like this sweater—and was thrilled to discover the sweater dress of my dreams. It’s cozy but not heavy, actually works with my curves, and the scoop neckline adds a bit of sexiness to a fairly conservative (at least for me) silhouette. Add in the fuzzy ‘90s eyelash yarn, and I’m obsessed. I’m considering grabbing another color too, since I know I’ll be living in this all winter long. Heaven by Marc Jacobs Brushed Pointelle Slit Cardi Heaven by Marc Jacobs View On Marcjacobs.com Unfortunately for my wallet, I’ve made a habit of picking up something from each drop of Marc Jacobs’s youth-focused line, Heaven. The brand just gets it. My latest find is this gorge little cardigan, which combines a bunch of my favorite details: Pointelle fabric, girly ruffles, and a corset-inspired shape. It was definitely a splurge, but it fills a gaping hole in my wardrobe—pieces that will keep me warm, but don’t feel utilitarian. I’ll be pairing this with miniskirts and boots all fall, and baggy jeans once the temps dip.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor Star Donaldson/Design by Tiana Crispino Topshop Asymmetric PU Slouch Shoulder Topshop View On Asos Now that I’m heading into the office a lot more, I needed a bag that looks cute but also easily fits my laptop. The asymmetrical shape of this bag actually allows it to fit perfectly under my arm, and I can easily designate which side my laptop sits on so it stays in place. I felt like this bag was slightly out of my comfort zone because of the white stitching, but I’ve gotten so many compliments on it, and it’s now the bag I use the most to go to and from work. Charles & Keith Knee-High Cowboy Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com It's no secret that cowboy boots have been trending for a while now, and although I want to participate in this trend, the look of traditional cowboy boots just isn't my style. Enter: These knee-high boots from Charles & Keith. They have the classic tapered square toe of a cowboy boot and even the detailing, but they're much more sleek and subtle. Plus, the heel is just under two inches, which makes these boots incredibly walkable. Kara Crystal-Embellished Mesh Vest Bag Kara View On Selfridges.com This piece is a show-stopper. I wore it for our first Byrdie Style Lab event, and the compliments were rolling in all night. Not only is this vest basically an outfit all on its own, but it's also a bag: When you unzip it, you can fit so many things inside. It fit a light, a phone, my wallet, and had room for more, which was perfect for a night out in which I needed to capture content while also looking chic.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood/Design by Tiana Crispino Cole Haan Grand Ambition York Bootie Cole Haan View On Colehaan.com I recently had a conversation with someone who seemed concerned that ankle boots were out. Don't worry: Ankle boots are forever, and always in style. But these booties from Cole Haan add an extra punch with its architectural heel, making them a bit more special than your usual black ankle boot. Love, Whit by Whitney Port Sherpa Collar Coat Love, Whit by Whitney Port View On Renttherunway.com My favorite thing for the past couple of weeks has been asking people to guess the brand of this coat. Assumptions ranged from Stand Studio to Saks Potts. Babes, this is the Whitney Port. I'm not sure what I'm going to do when the time comes for me to return this rental, but... I might just have to buy it. Urban Sophistication The Cloud Case Urban Sophistication View On Urbansophistication.com If I got a dollar each time someone complimented this absurd, glittery phone case, I could buy an extra one in a different color. This faux-purse phone case is a little impractical, so I've been swapping out my usual silicone case for this one for nights out and special occasions. Sure, it's a little cumbersome, but it's one heck of a conversation starter.