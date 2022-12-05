Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in November

The rest of the Byrdie team is in a similar boat. The boots have gotten taller, the vests are puffier, and the bolero shrugs actually feel necessary for an extra layer of warmth. Below, check out everything we loved to wear this November.

If you're anything like me, then you're currently easing your way into full-blown holiday dressing mode. This means a lot of blazers, turtlenecks, and almost weekly reminders that tights are a necessary evil in life. This can only mean that an influx of rhinestones and sequins will soon follow.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino Vagabond Ansie Tall Boots Vagabond View On Vagabond.com I had been combing the internet for the perfect ‘90s boot for months before I finally pulled the trigger on this pair from Vagabond—and I’m so happy I did. These shoes tick all my boxes: Square toe (check), basic black (check), knee-high length to pair with my extensive mini skirt collection (check, check, check!). I love the durable, chunky heel for clomping around the city (it’s totally subway-proof), which makes them shockingly practical. The price isn’t a steal, but considering how much I wear them, I think these boots are well worth the investment. Oh, and a final PSA to all my fellow size 10+ shoe shoppers: This brand goes up to a 12! Reformation Robbie Silk Skirt Reformation View On Reformation I didn’t choose this skirt; it chose me. I hit my local Reformation store on a lark a few weeks ago, and spotted this silky number right away because of its weirdo pattern. At first, I wasn’t sold on the short length (I’m 5’10 so even above-the-knee skirts tend to be a bit mini on me), but upon trying it out, I actually love this micro silhouette with tights. It’s a going-out party vibe for sure, but why not live a little? Plus, the fabric is a buttery dream. 10/10 would impulse buy again.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Ailoqing Faux Leather Puffer Vest Ailoqing View On Amazon I’m all about layering these days, and this faux leather puffer vest from Amazon helps me do just that. The style is super chic and looks more expensive than it actually is. Unlike puffer coats and jackets, puffer vests give your arms more freedom, and the styling options are endless. Montserrat The Jet Set in Denim Montserrat View On Montserrat-nyc.com It seems like every other month I’m raving about a co-ord, but I love the ease and comfort of a matching set. This denim set is my latest, and dare I say greatest, two-piece set, and it's perfect for fall. I’m not particularly a huge fan of denim material but Montserrat has done a fine job of making the material super soft and stretchy. The gold buttons are also a nice finishing touch. Naked Cashmere Clovere Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater Naked Cashmere View On Nakedcashmere.com There’s nothing like a cashmere sweater to make me feel like I have my life—and wardrobe—together. I love the oversized look of this mock neck piece from the long length to the bell sleeves. It’s so soft and cozy I think I’ll live in it for the rest of fall and winter.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Design by Tiana Crispino Rat Boi Ballet Bolero Rat Boi View On Ratboi.com Rat Boi Lined Contour Tube Top Rat Boi View On Ratboi.com This is one of those garments that feels like it was created in a lab just for me, from the ballet-inspired shape to the rosette detailing. The cotton is so soft and cozy, and the square neckline the pair creates is such a chic silhouette. I love that it’s a more interesting swap for my usual black long-sleeve tops, as well as that I can mix and match the set. Levi's 501 '90s Jeans Levi's View On Levi.com I will dig through the thrift store all day long for tops and dresses, but something about thrifting jeans always sends me into a spiral (probably because the inconsistent sizing guarantees a meltdown), so I prefer shopping for new jeans that look vintage. This pair from Levis is exactly what I’ve been hunting for—relaxed mid-rise, slouchy waist, and a straight leg fit. They have a relaxed look (and feel—they’re very comfy) yet aren’t too baggy, so I can wear them to work and still feel like a grown-up. I started with a super light wash pair, but will probably collect more as we get deeper into winter.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood/Design by Tiana Crispino Glúmur Gatsby Blazer Glumur View On Glumur.com One of my life's greatest quests has been finding the perfect oversized blazer, and this one from Glúmur is definitely a top contender. It's roomy with big shoulders, long (but not too long), and can serve as a lightweight coat on a winter's day. I've been wearing this bad boy basically ever other day for the past three weeks, and there isn't a doubt in my mind that I will keep it for as long as it will have me. Ugg Classic Clear Mini Boot Ugg View On Allsole.com View On Bloomingdales View On Champssports.com I'm an Ugg girlie through and through, but when winter gets a little too wintery I worry for my classic Ugg boots. I do not tread lightly on the muddy and slushy streets of New York, which is why I needed these Classic Clear Mini Boots. The translucent waterproof upper shields the shearling, keeping the shoes both clean and dry. With 10 colors to choose from, this might be my first pair of many. Emi Jay Cotton Headband Emi Jay View On Emijay.com I know what you're thinking. Isn't this just a gray cotton headband? Technically, yes—but also not at all? I've tried many wide headbands, and finding a good one—one that doesn't fall off with a small turn of the head, dent your hair, or cut off the blood flow to your brain—is almost impossible. Emi Jay, however, has done it. Along with my Glúmur blazer (which pairs excellently, I might add), I've been wearing this headband nonstop, to the point where people close to me have been saying things along the lines of, "You're wearing that headband again?" Yes, yes I am.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino Avec Les Filles Belted Faux Leather Trench Coat Avec Les Filles View On Aveclesfilles.com This belted faux leather trench coat is my new favorite piece of outerwear. I rented it as part of my Nuuly order last month, and loved it so much I decided to keep it. It goes with everything and instantly elevates any look. The black version is my favorite, and while the coat is so popular that it's currently sold out in every color, Dynamite makes a similar style.