Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in May

Soraya Hennessy Nespresso Shoulder Bag

Lately, I’m feeling really drawn to knit pieces. When I saw with Sorya Hennessy shoulder bag I knew I needed to add a knit bag to my summer purse collection. Soraya Hennessy uses organic cotton and sustainable practices. Each bag is woven by a person in their home(!) ,which means they don't use any factories or mass production. And honestly, the quality and care are very evident. Despite being knit, this is one of the more sturdy bags I own complete with a magnetic clasp inside to keep my things from falling out.



Grey State Dawn Tank

I live for a white top for summer and so I've been eagerly stocking up on my supply. I've found that many of my tanks from last year have stains or have turned yellowish in the wash, so this year I've been on the hunt for tops that will hold up for more than one season. I am obsessed with this Grey State tank for exactly that reason. This top is ribbed and feels solid and is also opaque enough that I can go braless. I am super happy to support Grey State because of its focus on ethical and sustainable production, and it's a plus that it's woman-owned and operated.

ASOS Design Francesca Flatform Sandals

As a person who is 5’1, I love a flatform sandal. So during my (daily) scroll on ASOS, I fell in love with these Francesca flatform sandals. They give me a little bit of height without being so high that I have to worry about breaking an ankle. They are also incredibly comfortable. Often times thong sandals tend to chafe between the toes, but these have a pillowy-like top that allows for walking around pain-free. I choose these above my black sandals lately because the beige color goes with everything and tends to elevate my look instead of blending in.