Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in March

The days are longer, the temperatures are rising, and our closets are begging us to store our bulky sweaters under the bed until fall. While March is often precarious when it comes to dressing , its best to look at this as an opportunity. Pair your mini skirt with a turtleneck or rock that tube top with a maxi skirt and knee-high boots. Whatever the weather brings, you'll be ready to rock.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock Nine West Irina Hobo Nine West View On Ninewest.com A white purse is a spring and summer essential. This one from Nine West is the perfect size for everyday errands and nights out when you need to carry all your necessities. You’ll definitely catch me wearing this with tons of looks this season. Yitty Sattin Pretty Flowy Camisole Yitty View On Fabletics.com Yitty’s pajama sets have upgraded my sleepwear wardrobe. The satin sets in particular are comfortable and flowy. I always feel so cute and chic wearing the matching camisole, shorts, and robe to bed.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Star Donaldson Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt Alo Yoga View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales This skirt has quickly become a staple in my wardrobe. Although it’s technically activewear, it’s incredibly comfortable and blends in with my “regular” clothes easily. It’s breezy and comfortable yet supportive with a thick elastic waistband and built-in shorts underneath. I haven’t played any tennis or worked out at all in this skirt, but I wear it at least once a week to complete everyday outfits. I look forward to bringing this athleisure energy into my spring wardrobe. Bandolier Tote Bag Bandolier View On Bandolierstyle.com I think everyone needs this bag. At this point, I'm bringing my laptop with me almost everywhere I go, and finding a chic bag to fit it can be pretty difficult. This Bandolier bag not only has optimized space for your laptop but includes a laptop sleeve complete with a clasp to keep it secure. It also comes with structured internal pockets for sunglasses and a loop for keys. I feel like such an adult when I travel with this bag because I don’t have to worry about anything falling out or everything being a mess when I need to find something quickly. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but honestly worth the investment for its versatility and sleek look. Akira Covered in Ice Faux Leather Rhinestone Pant Akira View On Shopakira.com This pari of pants is truly show stopping. The first night I wore them, I got compliments left and right, and was asked at least ten times where I got them. I tend to be a little less sparkly and flashy, but I was able to style these pants with a very basic top and blazer which made the look very me. The rhinestone beading on the sides of the pants makes them very subtle but still exciting. They also fit totally true to size and made my waist look a little snatched. Overall, they’re the perfect statement piece for a night out.

Eden Stuart, editor Eden Stuart Nuuds Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck Bodysuit Nuuds View On Nuuds.com Even though I swear by my rental services for trendy pieces, I’m all about owning fantastic basics; they serve as the consistent foundation for those fun pieces. The Nuuds Long Sleeve Crewneck Bodysuit is basically the perfect basic—it is beyond buttery soft, smoothing without compression, and looks just as good with a pair of cargo pants and an oversized shacket as it does with a miniskirt and loafers. I have one in black, but I think I’ll have to add chocolate and coffee to my collection. (And if they ever come out with some limited edition brights, I’ll be refreshing my browser on drop day, seriously.) Herschel Classic Backpack XL Herschel View On Herschel.com During the week, I often leave my house in the morning and won’t return for about 12 full hours—with various products to sample that I’ve acquired throughout the day. And while I’m not complaining (I feel beyond fortunate to get to do what I love), I do hate lugging around several bags. This bag is perfect for days when I have multiple events; it’s lightweight but super roomy, making for easy consolidation. I got the weatherproof finish, which is very necessary during rainy New York Springs. (Though I definitely plan on using it as my personal item when I travel to less rainy climes in the coming months.)



Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood Dynamite Peyton Asymmetric Skort Dynamite Clothing View On Dynamiteclothing.com We're very much in that transitional phase between winter and spring, and this skort has held up on both ends of the spectrum. Lately I've been pairing it with tights and knee-high boots, but I'm already brainstorming styling options for when it's warm enough to bare these gams. Rellery Crystal Heart Earrings Rellery View On Rellery.com I'm officially on board the silver train. These silver Crystal Heart Earrings offer the perfect amount of sparkle and drip, and since I do not fear mixing metals, they'll pretty much go with everything. Frances Valentine Muriel Tote Naplak Frances Valentine View On Francesvalentine.com Lately I've been loving bags with bamboo handles, and this one from Frances Valentine checks that box and then some. It's a great way to ease into the return of oversized handbags without feeling like you're walking around with a ludicrously capacious bag.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch Swarovski Dulcis Necklace Swarovski View On Swarovski.com I’ve had my eye on this Swarovski choker for months. There’s just something about the contrasting yellow-aqua color scheme that speaks to me. After much deliberation, I finally pulled the trigger and ordered it in March, and I’m so happy I did. It’s the perfect statement piece to spice up any outfit, and I find myself reaching for it surprisingly often. The length is adjustable, so the there’s a whole world of possibilities when it comes to styling opportunities. You can wear it as a longer pendant and add a gold choker, or keep it as a centerpiece and perfectly match the length to a lower neckline. Miaou Imogene Corset Miaou View On Miaou.com This corset has been one of my closet heroes for years. It’s a favorite pattern of mine (who doesn’t love toile?) and looks surprisingly great layered over off-the-shoulder tops and starchy oxfords. The reason I keep coming back to it, however, is because the fit is unmatched. The neckline hangs just so, the waist is comfortably cinched, and it’s no-bra friendly. The Imogene silhouette is a Miaou mainstay for a reason, so if you’re looking for a cute new spring top to take you through summer, look no further.