It's officially spring. Whether or not it feels like it where you are, the turning of seasons sparks a little fuse in most of us to get excited about clothes again. After long winters buried in a parka and snow boots, we can now really start dressing. Whether that means you're dusting off your tennis skirt or playing with vibrant accessories, the time has come for a bit of a sartorial reset.

Below, check out our editors' favorite fashion picks for March, from feather sleep sets to kitschy mini skirts.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor

Raie Phoenix $127.00 Shop

I have a rather enormous stash of sunglasses, ranging from overpriced designer pieces to $10 shades I impulse-bought at Target. Most are interchangeable: black, tinted, and slightly oversized. Raie's Phoenix sunglasses have brought me out my shell with its spring-ready shade of blue and wavy arms. For days that are a little chilly and overcast, these help me pretend it's spring.

Avocado Riva Crop Tank Bra $65.00 Shop

I'm extremely picky when it comes to sports bras; most are too bulky or constricting for my taste and comfort. Avocado's tank bra has everything I need in a sports bra I can actually live in: It's stretchy, supportive, includes removable bra cups, and is long enough to actually wear as a top, which is perfect for someone with my sedentary lifestyle. I pair it with the matching jogger leggings for a cohesive look that says "yes, I do like to exercise."

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Double Feathers $320.00 Shop

There’s a sound on TikTok that goes “There’s a lot of things that I am not. But one thing that I am is a set girl." This Sleeper set is truly what dreams are made of. While its original purpose was to serve as a nighttime ensemble, it is truly too luxurious to only be seen by my sheets. It can be dressed up or down and since it's a set each piece can be worn separately, which I love. The feathers on the wrist and ankles bring extra dazzle to the super-soft fabric, and anything that comes in black is already a must-have.

Puma Puma x Goop Women's Training Bodysuit $105.00 Shop

I wish I could live in this Goop x Puma bodysuit. While it makes the perfect WFH comfy fit, it was designed for performance. The stretchy, quick-drying fabric is perfect for training sessions and a great addition to any workout wardrobe. In my case, it makes working and lounging around the house an extra pleasant experience.

Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager

Laagam Dakota Dress $98.00 Shop

I was actually served this dress as an Instagram ad and fell in love with the striking royal blue color and backless design. It turned out to be the perfect dress to wear to a recent black tie wedding and earned me a ton of compliments. I also love the lightweight plissé fabric, which meant that it didn't wrinkle at all and allowed me to dance all night long without dripping in sweat. One suggestion: Size down. I'm typically a medium and found the small to be just the right size.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Homage Year Mini Ova Top Handle Bag $250.00 Shop

I don't splurge on purses often, but I needed this Homage Year Mini Ova Bag in my collection. I carry it everywhere, and it fits all of my daily essentials. It has a unique design—the bag has an untraditional shape and a curved handle, making it a conversation-starting accessory.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Aperçu Suarez $189.00 Shop

Spring is around the corner and I’m starting to pull out my favorite sunglasses again. This pair from Aperçu is timeless and fun. The black frames go with anything, but the yellow lenses make them fun and a little edgy. They're the perfect everyday sunglasses, but they can also be dressed up. Laverne Cox wore this same pair on the set of our February 2022 Digital Issue shoot. If they're good enough for Laverne, they're good enough for me!

Zara Slit Leggings $30.00 Shop

As I've started to transition into leaving the house more often, it’s been my mission to keep comfy clothes in my wardrobe that double as looking put-together. These Zara leggings are the definition of chic and comfy. Flares are back and these leggings make it easy because the split in the hem allows for more movement so they feel like a bootcut. Every time I wear them I get a bunch of compliments, which is saying a lot because when I got them I nearly wore them for a week straight. They look sophisticated and cool but feel even better. I am surprised they’re still in stock, to be honest.



Madeline Hirsch, news director

No Dress Blondie Printed Mini Skirt $85.00 Shop

I’ve written at length about my love for Pamela Anderson. To recap: Both sartorially and spiritually, she’s an icon of the early aughts, and therefore more relevant now than ever. So, when I stumbled across this matching Pam set while browsing, I knew I had to have it. Unfortunately for me, I forgot to save my source (cue to three days of frantic “Pamela Anderson skirt” search rabbit holes). Thankfully, the fashion gods were on my side and I’m now a proud own of this mesh mini skirt from No Dress. Consider this the perfect piece to channel everyone’s favorite Y2K bombshell.

Erika Reals, associate fashion editor, commerce

Hoff Great Plains $185.00 Shop

I rarely wear anything other than sneakers these days, and my collection is getting a little out of hand. With that said, I've been wanting a pair that's not only versatile (important) and comfortable (very important) but also has a unique twist to them. These from Hoff check off all the boxes. Their sneakers are known for incredibly comfortable memory foam insoles and every style has its own specially designed sole. Not only that, but the brand is transparent about its sustainability practices, which is always a plus for me.

Milana Adilah Snake Huggie Hoops $98.00 Shop

As a creature of habit, I normally wear the same gold hoops every day and call it good. However, as we say goodbye to minimalism for spring/summer 2022, I have been wanting to switch out those gold hoops for something more visually interesting. These snake huggies from Milana are perfect for just that. I also love that they're lightweight and don't pull down my lobes—I've even fallen asleep with them still in without any discomfort.

Hallie Gould, editorial director

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket $90.00 Shop

There is nothing I love more than a light-wash jean jacket come spring. It's my go-to for all things: daytime, a night out, and to stave off chill from the office A/C. I'm partial to vintage (this one is from Singulier MLT), but Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is a very similar style and fit. It's the perfect, classic staple that ages like a fine wine. You'll wear it forever.

Jesa Marie Calaor, editor

Honey My Heart Sinigang Necklace $45.00 Shop

Honey My Heart’s jewelry is a means of “meaningful visibility” for the Filipino community, as it features pearls from the Philippines and nameplates of Tagalog words and commonly-used phrases. My favorite is this necklace, which features the name of a delicious (and my favorite) dish in a charming gold script. It's kind of like a secret handshake for my family and Filipino friends—I usually get a smile or high five once they realize what my necklace says.

Holly Rhue, senior editor

Fabletics Cloud Seamless High-Waisted Pant $65.00 Shop

I have been living in these pants that aren't "real" pants... but look like real pants. They're completely seamless, super soft, and so cozy. I like to dress them up for the airport or errands with a tank top and a duster, or dress them down with a cropped hoodie when I'm working from home. That side-split hem really elevates any casual athleisure look when you want something just a touch fancier than yoga pants.

Eleven by Venus Williams Victory Tennis Skirt $98.00 Shop

Like so many of us, I've fully bought into the Tennis Core™ phenomenon. I'm happy to report that—of course—this skirt from Venus Williams is perfect for both low-impact hot girl walks and high-impact workouts alike. The band is super comfortable and moisture wicking—it doesn't dig into my skin or chafe on warmer days. And best of all, it actually stays up when I'm exercising.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater $75.00 Shop

We all have that piece of clothing we put on when we want to feel timeless, put-together, and have no idea what to wear. This $75 cashmere sweater is mine. It looks good with literally everything—jeans, satin skirts, chunky jewelry, trousers—you get the picture. I have it in a few different colors, but Oatmeal is my favorite for spring. I've had it for years and it still looks practically brand new (just don't run it through the dryer and get yourself a cashmere comb).