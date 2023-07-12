Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in June

Summer is finally upon us, and as we experience record-breaking temps, embrace our inner mermaids , and embark on adventures galore, we're curating our closets with pieces to match. From easygoing matching sets to statement-making sunglasses to new takes on jewelry staples , our favorite fashion pieces this season are all about keeping it simple for an on-the-go lifestyle while staying on top of the trends. At the end of the day, it only takes a few fun new additions to majorly upgrade your aesthetic: See all our June 2023 style editors' picks ahead.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Quay High Profile Luxe Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Quay View On Dillards.com View On Quayaustralia.com I’ve been searching for a pair of aviator sunglasses—and these from Quay have been the perfect addition. The white and gold detailing is incredibly chic, and I’m able to pair them with so many different outfits. I’ll definitely be wearing them a ton this summer. Pink Seamless Workout Onesie Pink View On Victoriassecret.com There are few things more comfortable than a stretchy romper, so needless to say, I’m obsessed with the Seamless Workout Onesie from Pink. The fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, making it the perfect piece for hitting the gym or running errands. Free-est by Free People Freya Sweater Set Free-est by Free People View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve This cozy set has quickly become one of my wardrobe staples. It features a boxy knit top and tapered pants, both boasting a relaxed fit. I snagged this set in a neutral oatmeal color, but it’s available in so many shades, ranging from black to lime green. Mavi Alissa Skinny Jeans Mavi View On Mavi.com I’ve sworn off skinny jeans for a few months now because the pairs in my wardrobe felt too restricting. But I decided to give them a try once more when I got my hands on Mavi’s Alissa Skinny Jeans—and I’m glad I did. The sustainable denim brand’s fitted jeans are super comfy and flexible, thanks to its Indigo Shape fabric (which is made with comfort and shape retention). You’ll catch me in these jeans all the time now. AFRM Poste Tie Dye Dress AFRM View On Nuuly.com View On Revolve When I was scrolling through Nuuly, this dress immediately caught my eye. The pink, red, and white tie-dye print makes such a statement, plus the fabric is super stretchy, so it’s comfortable to wear all day.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie Mélani Leoni Dress Melani View On Melanithelabel.com I saw this dress in an Instagram ad, and I just knew I needed it. The form-fitting piece is double-layered, super stretchy, and truly made me feel like that girl—especially with the low back. The self-tie neck piece is trending for summer, and you can tie it a few different ways to truly make this dress your own. I wore it to an evening wedding in New Orleans, but I think it could be the perfect summer birthday dress, too. Briavia Barstow Vintage Wash High Neck Cotton Tank Briavia View On Briavia.com Briavia Barstow Crossover Vintage Lounge Pant Briavia View On Briavia.com This matching set is perfect for lounging around the house, running errands, catching a flight, and more. Not only is it comfy, it's tall-girl-friendly. I often have a hard time finding pants that are long enough for me, but these are the perfect length. While the intended purpose is to wear these pieces as a set, I've also found myself throwing on the ribbed tank with other bottoms multiple times this month. Maison Miru Infinite Huggie Earrings Maison Miru View On Maisonmiru.com While I was recently converted to big hoop earrings, my love for studs and small earrings still runs deep. Maison Miru's Infinite Huggie Earrings give a double hoop effect that I find really cool and different from any other jewelry that I own. The hoops are covered in diamonds yet feel simple enough to be an everyday piece, which they quickly have become for me.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Byrdie Staud Harper Beaded One Piece Staud View On Shopbop.com View On Staud.clothing I'm very picky when it comes to swimsuits and usually stick to my usual: A bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. I strayed from my usual uniform with this gorgeous Staud one-piece, and I'm glad I did: It looks and feels so luxurious, especially with the removable beaded halter strap. It's begging to be worn at the pool, the beach, and dinner after. Dynamite Off Shoulder Bodysuit Dynamite View On Dynamiteclothing.com I've been on the hunt for the perfect off-the-shoulder black top—I've tried my fair share, and the usual outcome is a lot of yanking and pulling throughout the day. This bodysuit from Dynamite is so soft and stretchy, and better yet, the shoulders stay down. It's such an easy grab-and-go piece that will always look good. The Sprkl Shop Custom Sprkl Phone Case The Sprkl Shop View On Thesprklshop.com I'm a sucker for a kitschy phone case, so Sprkl's custom glittery case was a dream come true for me. You can customize which colors and sparkles you want, as well as add text and even photos. Going from a silicone brown case to this might be my biggest glow-up of the summer. Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk Brandon Blackwood View On Brandonblackwood.com This is my first Brandon Blackwood bag, but I know for a fact it will not be my last. The mini trunk fits all my essentials, and I feel like a Barbie doll whenever I carry it around. On my first wear, I got compliments from strangers, which we all know is the true sign of a good piece.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Thirty Years The Mini Drift Tote Thirty Years View On Thirtyyears.com I'm obsessed with this mini bag–it's the perfect shade of off-white/taupe that truly goes with everything I have. The puffy silhouette and wavy stitching of the bag really makes it stand out and warrants tons of compliments. Most importantly, it fits my phone, wallet, and lip gloss with tons of room to spare. Rumer Harper Mini Rumer View On Rumerthelabel.com I feel like everyone needs a mini dress like this. It's extremely classic, short, and summery. It's made of 100% linen so it's light and airy, but the lining ensures it still feels structured and secure. Because of the simplicity of the dress, I find myself layering it with a lot of different pieces in my closet and transitioning it from day to night. This is the kind of dress that will last and will never go out of style, so it's worth the price tag.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack in Heron Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue I've been gravitating towards blue lately, so it came as no surprise when I fell in love with this new seasonal color of the super-popular Dakota Neoprene Backpack from Dagne Dover. Aside from the gorgeous sky blue shade that's so fun for summer, I love that the backpack is so thoughtfully designed—it has pockets and compartments to keep all of my essentials secure, and it's a great size for carrying to work or taking on a weekend getaway. Ring Concierge Statement Sterling Round Link Chain Necklace Ring Concierge View On Ringconcierge.com Although I'm loyal to my dainty gold jewelry, I've been itching to change it up a bit. So when Ring Concierge, one of my favorite brands, launched a new sterling silver collection, I took it as my sign to take the plunge. I love that this necklace is simple in its design, but the chunky element makes it stand out and instantly helps to elevate even the most basic outfits. While it's definitely not cheap, it feels high-quality, and it's a fraction of the cost of what a similar necklace would be in white gold. Hoka Women's Mach 5 Hoka View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Black athletic sneakers are a staple in my wardrobe, and after hearing people rave about Hokas, I was so excited to finally get my hands on a pair. Everyone was right—they're fantastic. They're lightweight, supportive, and really comfortable, and I love that the plush cushion on the bottom keeps my feet from getting sore after walking for a while.