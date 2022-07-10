Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in June

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Design by Tiana Crispino

Maison Amory The Romance Gown Maison Amory View On Maisonamory.com

When I saw the Maison Amory X Selkie Pastel Paint Romance Dress on Nuuly (similar print here, similar style here), I knew I had to have it. I would describe this as the elevated nap dress you didn't know you needed. The front of the dress has a high neckline and a very fitted bust area that ends at an empire waist. As someone with a bigger chest, this is a great option for a fitted look without showing cleavage. In the back, it boasts a low scoop which adds a little sex appeal without showing too much. The number of compliments I got while wearing this dress was overwhelming, and the best part it really works on its own with zero accessories. It's comfy, easy to wear, and stunning.

Schutz Agatha Mid Heel Schutz View On Revolve

These are the comfiest heels I own! I'm usually partial to black heels over white, but these have totally changed my mind. They are the perfect summer shoe and go with everything from dressing up in jean shorts to a fancy summer dress. They are padded throughout the sole and the soft leather straps allow them to stay tightly on my feet all day while walking around New York. These heels are the key to spending a full day on your feet and making it out alive.