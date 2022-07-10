Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in June

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Summer is a time to lean on your essentials. A reliable tank top, breathable dress, and sturdy pair of sunglasses are really all you need to take you through the scorching months. Finding those old faithfuls, however, isn't always easy. That's where we come in.
Below, our editors share their fashion favorites from June, many of which you may want for your own summer closet.
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Maison Amory The Romance Gown
When I saw the Maison Amory X Selkie Pastel Paint Romance Dress on Nuuly (similar print here, similar style here), I knew I had to have it. I would describe this as the elevated nap dress you didn't know you needed. The front of the dress has a high neckline and a very fitted bust area that ends at an empire waist. As someone with a bigger chest, this is a great option for a fitted look without showing cleavage. In the back, it boasts a low scoop which adds a little sex appeal without showing too much. The number of compliments I got while wearing this dress was overwhelming, and the best part it really works on its own with zero accessories. It's comfy, easy to wear, and stunning.
Schutz Agatha Mid Heel
These are the comfiest heels I own! I'm usually partial to black heels over white, but these have totally changed my mind. They are the perfect summer shoe and go with everything from dressing up in jean shorts to a fancy summer dress. They are padded throughout the sole and the soft leather straps allow them to stay tightly on my feet all day while walking around New York. These heels are the key to spending a full day on your feet and making it out alive.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
J.Crew New Favorite Tank in Vintage Rib
The perfect white tank: When you know, you know. And with this version from J.Crew, I knew the way you know with a good avocado. Before I even hit the dressing room, I could tell it was perfect. The length? Long enough to tuck, short enough to wear with a mid rise. The fabric? Unbelievably soft, thank you for asking! What about opacity (I’m not keen on visible bra straps)? Not at all see-through, and fitted without sitting too tight. Now, all that’s left is to resist the feminine urge to wear the same shirt all summer long.
Levi's 501 '90s Original Women's Jeans
Get yourself a pair of baggy jeans. Just trust me on this one—they’re comfortable beyond belief, and (this was a surprise to me) cotton feels light and airy when you actually have some breathing room. Personally, I found my ideal cut in a pair of vintage Levi’s, but there are plenty of options to shop. When in doubt, go for a faded mid-rise and up a size or two. While I still love my high-waisted straight leg faves, for the foreseeable future I’ll be sticking to the big pants/little shirt outfit formula.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Zara Ripped Wide Leg Jeans
Ever since Gen Z said skinny jeans weren’t cool anymore on TikTok, I’ve been on the hunt for a new style of jeans. Enter: Zara’s Ripped Wide Leg Jeans. Not only are they tall girl friendly, which is a major push in my book, but they lay comfortably on my waist and thighs (I often have a hard time finding jeans that fit both). Will I definitely throw out my skinny jeans? No. But I’ve already added another wash of these to my cart for purchase so I’m open to exploring!
Saunders Collective Biyah Top
If an effort to add more color to my closet, I’ve been trying out some new summery picks via Rent the Runway. This top, designed by Jonathan Saunders of RTR’s designer collective is fun, vibrant, and comfortable, which is my summer vibe. I love how you can dress it up or down with a pair of jeans or a skirt and it takes you from day to night.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Corlin Eyewear Lia Havana
I'm a sunglasses girl, and I've been obsessed with this brown tortoise pair from Corlin Eyewear that goes with all my summer 'fits (and is especially cute with an eyeglass chain).
Eden Stuart, associate editor
Sweet Baby Jamie Red Stripe Top
Okay, I know: You’ve heard of Rent the Runway. But I just had to recognize this service for completely changing my summer events game. I generally try to shop at thrift stores; it’s more sustainable and, frankly, affordable. But sometimes I do want to lean in hard to a trend and feel a little fancy-ish while doing so. Rent the Runway gives me the chance to do so without buying a new piece I wouldn’t actually get much long-term wear out of. Like many folks I historically used it for events (okay, weddings, specifically), but these days I get a lot of use out of simply putting together cuter-than-my-usual work outfits. I wore this great Sweet Baby Jamie striped pajama shirt a few times, most notably with a burgundy tennis skirt and Nikes, putting my own little spin on the ubiquitous trend.
Parade Plunge Bralette
I self-describe as “busty-adjacent;” I’m always kind of in-between when it comes to needing the extra support in a bralette. So Parade’s +1 option has been a game-changer: It gives me a little coverage and structure, but all the bonuses of wearing a bralette. (Read: No annoying wires, looks very cute when worn with an open oversized shirt.) I love the New:Cotton Plunge Bralette in particular; the fabric is so lightweight, an absolute must when dealing with the sweltering humidity of a New York City summer.