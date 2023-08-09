Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in July

Summer is one of the most fun times to experiment with style. Warm weather, vacation plans , and busy social calendars provide plenty of opportunities to upgrade our wardrobes, and here at Byrdie, we live to serve (a look, that is). From statement jewelry to practical solutions to creative takes on trend revivals, we've been finding fashion inspo galore over the past month, and now we're here to help you feel extra chic as the dog days of summer drag on. See all our July 2023 editors' picks ahead: In the words of Margot Robbie's Barbie , "Everything I bought and own will totally inspire you and we can change clothes again!"

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Crocs Siren Clog Crocs View On Nordstrom View On Crocs.com View On Zappos Crocs have really upped their game this summer. I saw these heeled Siren Clogs via a TikTok ad, and I immediately had to add them to cart. The shoes have the signature comfy insole of a traditional Croc, even with a 3.6-inch heel. They're so easy to walk in and a total statement shoe, which has made me fall in love with the brand again. While it can be difficult to rock a clog in the summer, these are ventilated with holes (as with most Crocs), so I’ve been able to walk in the NYC heat without getting sweaty feet. Riot Swim Gia Ruched Romper Riot Swim View On Riotswim.com It’s been a long time since I’ve been interested in a romper, but this one from Riot Swim really caught my attention. It’s breathable, stretchy, and simple enough that I can dress it up or down. The best part of it is the ruched waist, which really gives a sculpted effect to my silhouette. I find that with most rompers I can end up looking boxy, but because this one has an intentionally cinched waist, it makes me feel confident and gives me a shape that I’m comfortable with. I’ve worn it to run errands, to play pickleball, and I plan on pairing it with a blazer once the weather cools off.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Byrdie Frankies Bikinis Christabelle Ruffle Maxi Dress Frankies Bikinis View On Frankiesbikinis.com This dress is the answer to all my fashion prayers. It matches almost everything, can be dressed up or down depending on the situation, and gives me an excuse to wear black in the summer. Plus, the flouncy prairie silhouette makes me feel like I’m on vacation wherever I wear it (even if I’m not). Dauphinette Rosewater Earrings Dauphinette View On Dauphinette.com View On Garmentory.com View On Ouimillie.com I’ve been coveting Dauphinette’s gorgeous preserved botanical jewelry for a few years now, but I finally pulled the trigger and bought these Rosewater earrings. The pearl-and-rosebud combo offers the perfect balance of kitsch and class, and the soft pink color feels especially versatile. This is the sort of statement piece you’re meant to cherish for years, and I can’t wait to style them with everything in my closet.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Motel Terra Off-the-Shoulder Dress Motel View On Motelrocks.com View On Nuuly.com View On Urban Outfitters Lately, I've been investing in statement dresses, and this one is the newest addition to my wardrobe. I'm in love with the print, mesh fabric, and leg slit. It's the perfect dress for a fancy dinner or festive party, and I predict I'll be wearing it a ton in the months to come. Free People Free-est Serenity Set Free People View On Freepeople.com Two-piece matching sets make getting dressed way easier, and I've been living in this one from Free People all summer. The Serenity Set includes a a strapless tube top and matching maxi skirt made from a soft, stretchy cotton fabric. I have it in the beige shade, but it's also available in lilac and black. Lunya Linen Knit Henley Short Set Lunya View On Lunya.co This find from Lunya is my favorite summer sleepwear set. It's 100% linen, so the fabric is super soft and flowy (which is exactly what you want during the warmer months). The button-down top features a drop shoulder fit, while the bottoms have an elastic waistband for extra comfort. TLDR: Lunya makes the perfect pajamas.

Ali Webb, associate editor Byrdie Rellery Checker Rings Set Rellery View On Rellery.com I love to wear an obscene amount of rings at once, so nothing's better than a coordinating set to help make the resulting look feel put-together. This dome ring set features a monochrome gold style plus a colorful variation—I went with black and white, but so many options are available (like watermelon, sunset gradient, and even rainbow). Wear them stacked or on any two fingers of your choice—you really can't go wrong. Telfar Small Shopping Bag in Lavender Telfar View On Telfar.net I'm far from the first Byrdie editor to feature a Telfar bag, but how could I not sing its praises? The unisex design, high-quality faux leather exterior, and versatile straps make the shopping bag style perfect for practically any occasion. I bought the lavender (full disclosure: It's actually my third Telfar) because the color sparked joy, and I haven't regretted it one bit: It's perfect for spring and summer, and it allows me to add an effortless pop of color to my stereotypical New York wardrobe.

Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor Byrdie Athleta Advantage Skort in bright white Athleta View On Gap.com I've been taking tennis lessons all summer, and the Athleta Advantage Skort is my favorite style. The pleats just in the front give it a more polished appearance, and there's enough volume to hide the bulk from any tennis balls in the pockets. The waistband is smooth and comfortable, and the grips on the leg holes prevent the lining from riding up. Free People Lennox Shortsuit Free People View On Freepeople.com I'm an outfit repeater this summer. I bought this short jumpsuit for a Shania Twain concert, and it became my go-to outfit for the last two months. It's stretchy and comfortable, but it also hugs my curves. I get compliments every time I wear it.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie Cuup The Plunge Mesh Bra Cuup View On Shopcuup.com The bra is my least favorite article of clothing. Oftentimes, they can feel restricting or dig into the skin and leave me super uncomfortable all day. Cuup's mesh bra does none of that and is the perfect style for the summer. It's lightweight, the mesh is breathable for hot summer days, and it almost feels like I'm not wearing a bra due to its comfort. I will gladly wear this bra any day. Ray-Ban Kiliane Bio-Based Ray-Ban View On Ray-ban.com View On Sunglasshut.com Summer is for sunnies, and these sunshine yellow frames bring me so much joy. The on-trend rectangle shape is perfect for making a statement, and the style is also available in four other colors (transparent brown, orange, and violet, plus classic black) to suit your preferred palette. Uptown Gal Sahara Multi-Way Set Uptown Gal View On Shopuptowngal.com I love wearing orange in the summertime—I think it complements my deep skin tone so well. I also really love matching sets, so this outfit was basically designed with me in mind. While the orange style is sold out, the brand offers an equally stunning set in brown, featuring the same multi-way top—styling possibilities are pretty much endless.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Mountain & Moon Rosalia Earrings Mountain & Moon View On Coco-kimono.com View On Mountainandmoon.com I have a large collection of cross necklaces, but my cross earring stash was severely lacking—until I found these. They're perfect for dressing up even my most basic tank tops, and they give any outfit a ‘90s-goth-meets-Italian-renaissance vibe. And despite their fancy look, they aren’t heavy or overly fussy. Deiji Studios The Bow Dress Deiji Studios View On Deijistudios.com This dress may look simple, but I've been searching possibly my whole life for exactly this. The poplin material is so comfortable and breezy, but it has enough structure to give it a swingy, ‘60s shape that makes me feel like a paper doll. There are none of the weird 2023 details that every dress seems to have—just subtle ruching at the straps and a classic bow at the front. I’ve been wearing it nonstop in the 90+ degree weather we’ve been having, either with ballet flats and braids for a Jane Birkin moment or with motorcycle boots and a big cross if I’m feeling a little grungier.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch Mansur Gavriel View On Mansurgavriel.com I've recently been searching for the perfect tan bag, but I couldn't decide whether I wanted a shoulder bag or a clutch. When I realized that this one could be worn both ways (as well as a crossbody), I knew I had to get it, and I'm so glad I did. The Caramel color is a beautiful neutral shade that matches with pretty much everything, and I love how versatile the style is. I also appreciate that the magnetic closure runs the length of the opening, ensuring that it remains completely shut. If you're in the market for a versatile, high-quality bag without a luxury price tag, I highly recommend this one. Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set Eberjey View On Eberjey.com After years of wearing oversized T-shirts to bed on a nightly basis, I've finally found pajamas that provide me with the same level of comfort as my well-worn shirts do. After falling in love with the long version of this set during the winter, I knew I'd need to invest in the short set once summer rolled around—and I'm so glad I did. They're buttery soft without being too heavy or hot for this time of year, and I love that even though they're pajamas, the matching set makes me feel a bit more put-together on weekends when I'm lounging around all day. Though I'll never totally part with oversized shirts for sleeping, having a few pairs of soft, high-quality pajamas in my wardrobe has been a little luxury that I love indulging in.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director Byrdie Djerf Avenue Daily Swimsuit Fruit Djerf Avenue View On Djerfavenue.com This is my absolute favorite style find of the summer, and I'm sad that it took me until August to discover it. This Djerf Avenue one-piece not only features the cutest, most whimsical fruit print, but the quality is incredible. It's a thick, sculpting material that remains totally opaque when wet (an important factor for me with light-colored swimwear) and doesn't pinch or tug in weird places. You could also definitely pull this off as a bodysuit with jeans. Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flats Dolce Vita View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales I don't own a single pair of heels—it's never been my thing, and it probably never will be. That being said, I consider myself an expert in the flats department, and I love this find from Dolce Vita. The Mary Jane revival has arrived, and I can't wait to wear these all fall long. They're comfortable, chic, and work with almost anything, from a skirt and tights to your favorite trousers. Thirdlove 24/7 Unlined Minimizer Bra ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com One thing about me: I haven't worn a "real" bra in years. I'm 5'2" and wear a D-cup, and have personally always felt at odds with my chest. In my experience, traditional bras contort my breasts into an unnatural shape, which leads to spillage, stuffing, and discomfort all day long. That being said, sports bras and bralettes limit my wardrobe options if I don't want my bra straps to show, so I've been on the hunt for a comfortable option for some time now. Fortunately, I've finally found my dream bra, and it's the ThirdLove 24/7 Minimizer. It holds my breasts in a lifted—but separated—position to reduce visible cleavage and give me the feeling of true comfort and support without all the awkward (and uncomfortable) digging, pushing, and squeezing of most bras.