Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in July

It's still summer, but my mind, body, and spirit have already transitioned to fall. My various shopping carts are filled up with transitional pieces, with the hope that if I wear cropped tweed jacket outside, the temperature will miraculously fall to a breezy 67 degrees. This has yet to happen, but I've gone too far to turn back now.
The rest of the Byrdie team is sort of on board, with their August favorites ranging from colorful swim cover-ups to a punk-inspired corset that's primed for an emo girl fall. Below, check out all our style favorites from the month.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Icon Swim Festival Vibes Coverup
Cover-ups have slowly become my favorite part of a swimwear look. Being 5'8", it's often hard to find kimono-style cover-ups long enough for my liking. This floor-length chiffon piece from Icon Swim is super lightweight, and I love how it moves in the wind. Bonus: The brand has a matching bikini, making the whole ensemble a must-have for beach vacations.
Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Peek-a-Boo High Top Sneakers
I hadn't purchased a pair of Converse since grade school, but the classic high-top style has made a necessary comeback to my closet. I love this pair of sneakers because it's effortless and goes with almost everything, from denim shorts to casual dresses. I think these kicks from the CDG collab are more comfortable than I remember the classic Converse being, so I can easily wear these all day with no complaints.
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 in Pillow Leather
After I'd had the Coach Pillow Tabby bag on my wishlist for over eight months, my mom graciously gifted it to me for my birthday, and I couldn't be more thrilled. Anyone who knows me knows I'm really into mini bags that barely hold my phone but are big enough to carry the essentials (like a card holder, house keys, and mini hand sanitizer). This shoulder bag also comes with a crossbody strap, which is perfect for days on the go. I've already been eyeing another color that just went on sale.
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Allina Liu Camilla Dress
If you see me wear this dress multiple days in a row, no you didn't. I've been eager to hop on the maxi dress trend for a while, but it's been so hot this summer that it's been hard to find one that won't make me overheat. My favorite part about the Camilla Dress is the string detailing on the sides and back. I tend to sweat in both of these areas during summer, so this dress is perfect to cool me down and increase airflow. On top of that, it's incredibly chic and has a statement look all on its own. While the milk color pictured has sold out on the Allina Liu website, it has limited availability at the links above, plus you can check out other options like butter.
Monki Cotton Seersucker Blouse in Green and White Stripe
A striped oversized shirt has been the MVP of my summer. I've paired it with bike shorts as a loose and airy top, I've worn it as a swim cover-up, and I've even dressed it up with a dress and heels. The fit and pattern definitely work into the coastal grandmother aesthetic but it can be styled in many different ways. I think everyone needs a top like this to get through the summer—while the exact style I've been wearing is sold out, the one above is almost the same thing.
Frankies Bikinis Lindsay Iridescent Halter Top in Cloud Chaser
I never thought I would be wearing a tankini again, but here we are. I love that swimwear trends are evolving into more than just teeny string bikinis, and this swimsuit tank is the perfect example of this. The texture of this top is definitely swimsuit material, but it doesn't look like it IRL. The holographic pattern glimmers in the light and makes it the perfect statement for a dip in the pool or to pair with shorts as a top.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Naked Wolfe Jingle Black
The platform sandal is having a true moment this summer. While Versace’s Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps (and their many imitations) are fun and lavish, they’ve become a bit too ubiquitous for me. Naked Wolfe has been doing the platform shoe for years, and this pair still feels like a fresh take on the uber-popular trend. The Jingle heel looks intimidating, but it’s easy to walk in and will rack in plenty of "Oh my God, I love your shoes."
Halara Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress
I’ve somehow avoided athletic dresses up until now. That was until I tried Halara’s Wannabe Everyday Dress, which I’m now convinced can work on everyone. Regardless of what size you need, color you want, or support you desire, there’s a version of this dress for you.
Tombolo Gusanito Cabana Shirt
Tombolo Gusanito Cabana Shorts
My Tombolo story is as follows: My boyfriend borrowed this Gusanito set while we were on vacation, posted a photo of him wearing it to Instagram, and received so many compliments that he has become almost unbearable to be around. The praise is well-deserved, though. Tomobolo's sets are casual, kitschy fun you can wear just about anywhere. I know because my boyfriend DMs me their posts almost daily.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Heaven Punk Playground Corset
Heaven is my latest fashion obsession. The “world within a world” of Marc Jacobs is a love letter to ‘90s grunge, offering genderless, nostalgic, and subversive streetwear. Think: Baby tees, a skirt with a Virgin Suicides print, and lots of clunky (in a good way) statement jewelry. Right now, I’m loving this tartan dress and funky heart earrings—so much that I’ve already added this printed corset to my cart. The brand runs on an unpredictable (but kind of thrilling) release schedule so it’s worth checking back in to shop the latest.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
CEV Du Bois
Most of the time, my sunglasses style is very basic—find me where the black and tortoise frames are. I decided to step outside the box with these white frames from CEV, and I’m thrilled I did. The shape is bold yet not too out-of-the-box, so I matched it with a casual ‘fit, and I’m pretty sure they’ll look just as great with a dressier look. Consider this your reminder that switching up your accessories can give your style a major refresh.
Thousand Fell Court Sneakers in Starstruck
To celebrate the launch of Maybelline's Green Edit Collection, the brand gifted some editors and influencers a pair of Thousand Fell sneakers. The kicks, which are vegan, stain-proof, water resistant, and made from recyclable materials, have quickly become some of my favorite wear-with-anything sneakers, and I can't wait to cop different colors.
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Anna Strappy Dress
If you would've told me I'd be a workout dress type of gal, I'd call you a liar. Yet, here I am, a full workout dress convert thanks to Girlfriend Collective. I got the brand's Anna Strappy Dress and—holy hell—it's incredible. It hugged my curves in all of the right places without feeling too compressed or restrictive. I wore this for a busy day of sightseeing and felt snatched, dry, and cute for hours. The shorts didn't annoyingly ride up while I walked (which sometimes happens with bike shorts for me), and pockets made it easy to stash my phone. I'm not sure what my athletic gear collection was before this dress, but I know now that I need it in every color.