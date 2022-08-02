Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in July

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Star Donaldson/Design by Tiana Crispino

If you see me wear this dress multiple days in a row, no you didn't. I've been eager to hop on the maxi dress trend for a while, but it's been so hot this summer that it's been hard to find one that won't make me overheat. My favorite part about the Camilla Dress is the string detailing on the sides and back. I tend to sweat in both of these areas during summer, so this dress is perfect to cool me down and increase airflow. On top of that, it's incredibly chic and has a statement look all on its own. While the milk color pictured has sold out on the Allina Liu website, it has limited availability at the links above, plus you can check out other options like butter.

A striped oversized shirt has been the MVP of my summer. I've paired it with bike shorts as a loose and airy top, I've worn it as a swim cover-up, and I've even dressed it up with a dress and heels. The fit and pattern definitely work into the coastal grandmother aesthetic but it can be styled in many different ways. I think everyone needs a top like this to get through the summer—while the exact style I've been wearing is sold out, the one above is almost the same thing.

I never thought I would be wearing a tankini again, but here we are. I love that swimwear trends are evolving into more than just teeny string bikinis, and this swimsuit tank is the perfect example of this. The texture of this top is definitely swimsuit material, but it doesn't look like it IRL. The holographic pattern glimmers in the light and makes it the perfect statement for a dip in the pool or to pair with shorts as a top.