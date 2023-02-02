Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in January

It can be difficult to get dressed during the winter . It’s cold, bleak, and the vibes are extremely off—and don’t get me started on the slush. However, I’m here to bring good news: The team here at Byrdie has been working tirelessly to find functional-yet-adorable pieces that were made for cheering you up and reviving your style during this bummer of a season. Below, read all about our fashion favorites from January, from disco-inspired lounge sets to a puffer vest you’ll want to show off.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Byrdie Guizio Gibson Pleated Skirt Guizio View On Danielleguiziony.com I had been trying to find the vintage version of this skirt for about six months when Danielle Guizio dropped this one. I'm trying to do a no-buy for the month of January, but I had to grab it "for an event," and I'm so glad I did. A plaid pleated skirt is my fashion safety blanket, and this longer version is perfect for winter. It feels extremely swingy and well-made, and I love that it has a low rise for a true '90s vibe. I've only worn it once so far, but I don't regret my lack of self control one bit. Geel Drew Top Geel View On Fromthelobby.com View On Garmentory.com View On Geel.us I'm always on the lookout for pieces that keep me warm but still make me feel sexy, and this fits the bill perfectly. The slightly sheer Tencel knit is so soft and cozy, and it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. The draping creates an amazing silhouette, and I love that you can wear it multiple ways: asymmetrical, cowl neck, or off-the-shoulder. I've been wearing this top nonstop—with a black bra and a skirt at night or jeans and a cami at work— since it arrived in December, and it's taking everything in me not to pick it up in every color. Girlfriend Collective Devon Compressive Cami Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com I'm trying my best to become a workout girlie this year, and this top has actually helped tremendously. It blows any sports bra I've ever worn out of the water—it keeps my larger chest completely still during my elliptical sesh without feeling tight or uncomfortable, which is a total game-changer. The square neck. compression fit, and cropped length create a top that's so cute, I'll be wearing it outside of the gym come summer.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Byrdie Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Detachable Feathers Sleeper View On The-sleeper.com I'm all about comfort these days, even if that means wearing pajamas to dinner. These Sleeper Party Pajamas are just as chic as they are soft, and you can never go wrong with a matching set. Even though I respond to compliments on this set like, "Thanks, they're pajamas," you truly wouldn't know for sure. Plus, who doesn't love feathers? Agolde x 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit Agolde View On Argentwork.com Jeans may be my least favorite article of clothing due to how constricting and tight they can feel, but something about these Agolde jeans just works. While they're a different style from my usual high-waist, extra-long inseam, they do have a more relaxed fit that I enjoy. I also really like the details on these jeans, like the button fly and slightly distressed hem.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor Star Donaldson/Byrdie La Coochie High Rise Boxer La Coochie View On Lacoochie.com I’ve tried boxer briefs designed for women before, but they always seemed to fit awkwardly and had a thick seam that was very visible when wearing pants. These boxers by La Coochie are honestly amazing and have changed my mind about this kind of underwear. They're roomy, soft, and despite having brief-like seams, they never seem to show, no matter what I’m wearing. I also love that they're high-waisted—they sit on my natural waist, which makes it feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. The material is 95% cotton, which I find is best for my pH levels. Thirty Years Puffer Vest Thirty Years View On Thirtyyears.com Whenever the weather is in between super cold and mild, I'm eager to swap out my heavy puffer coats for something that isn’t going to evoke back sweat on my commute. This puffer vest is that option for me, and it makes a statement all on its own. I've been styling it so many ways, but lately, I like to throw it over a sweatshirt to serve as one more layer of protection from the temps during my hot girl walks.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Byrdie Savage x Fenty Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra Savage x Fenty View On Savagex.com Savage x Fenty Lineup High-Waist Pocket Legging Savage x Fenty View On Savagex.com I’ve been so eager to try Savage x Fenty’s sport collection. I decided to snag the Lineup pocket leggings and sports bra first, and the material is incredibly high-quality and super comfortable to wear. I’ll definitely be wearing this set to my next workout class (and even when I’m just lounging around the house).