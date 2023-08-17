Editor's Picks: The 18 Fashion Pieces We'll Be Wearing This Fall

Team Byrdie has already narrowed down a few of our fall wardrobe must-haves, and we've rounded up some of our favorite items below. Keep scrolling for 18 fashion pieces we'll be wearing all season long.

Whether or not we want to admit it, fall is just on the horizon. And while we may not be eager to say goodbye to summer, the one silver lining is that we can begin planning our fall 'fits. The crisp, cool weather we endure from September to December is the perfect backdrop for warm and cozy ensembles. Think: Blazers, leather jackets, sweaters, knit pants, etc.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Hanifa Soraya Maxi Hanifa View On Hanifa.co Hanifa's Soraya Maxi is at the top of my wishlist (honestly, everything from the brand is). The fuchsia and white pattern makes this such a statement-making dress. I can see myself wearing it to so many events throughout the fall, from weekend brunch to festive work functions. Reformation Davy Cropped Ribbed Turtleneck Tee Reformation View On Reformation A turtleneck is a fall wardrobe essential. My favorite is Reformation's Davy Cropped Ribbed Turtleneck Tee. It's super comfy as it's made with an eco-friendly stretch rib fabric that feels incredibly soft. I bought this style in black, but you can also snag it in gray or brown. Rebecca Allen The Block Mule Rebecca Allen View On Rebecca-allen.com One thing my footwear collection lacks is a pair of mules, so I've been eyeing these from Rebecca Allen. The two-inch block heel makes these super wearable. I can see myself throwing these on a ton when the weather starts to change around September and October. Zara Satin Effect Mini Dress Zara View On Zara.com At the beginning of fall, you can still get away with wearing mini dresses without being too cold. This one from Zara is perfect. The long sleeve lapel collar dress is perfect for elegant occasions, but you can also dress it down if you need to.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie PXIAOPANG Women's 2 Piece Casual Outfit PXIAOPANG View On Amazon There's nothing I love more than a two-piece outfit. It takes the guesswork out of getting dressed, which makes my mornings a bit easier. I love this set because it's the perfect transitional outfit. It's light enough for staying cool during warm weather, but the sleeves and long pants can also keep me warm. This set can be dressed up, dressed down, and worn separately, so it's like three outfits in one.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Musier Paris Kelsey Jacket Musier Paris View On Musier-paris.com For me, fall is all about layering, so I need a good staple jacket that goes with a ton of outfits. This Kelsey jacket from Musier Paris is my new obsession. It's been a while since I've added a biker jacket to my wardrobe, but this jacket's crop and cinched waist really drew me in. I love that the belt has a large buckle, so it really looks like a statement when zipped up. And when the jacket is open, it has a casual and relaxed look, making it look like an entirely different piece. It's so versatile and adds to my fall wardrobe while keeping me cozy. Topshop Baggy Jean Topshop View On Asos I’ve been wearing these jeans throughout the seasons, but they really deserve a shout-out. They pair perfectly with boots, sandals, and everything in between because of their wide-leg cut. They cinch my waist in a way that I love and are washed black denim that truly goes with anything. I look forward to adding them back into my rotation as the weather cools down.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Aritzia Autumn Shirt Jacket Aritzia View On Aritzia.com This is the fashion piece I wear most consistently when the temperatures cool down, and I'm in need of just a light jacket for day or night. The cut is really flattering, and I love that the classic style can easily be dressed up with heeled booties or worn casually with sneakers. It comes in several neutral shades, and the quality of the soft faux leather is truly hard to beat. Autry Medalist Sneakers Autry View On Shopbop.com Chunky sneakers that don't look overly clunky are a go-to for me year-round, but I wear them almost daily come the fall season. These leather sneakers from Autry combine casual and athletic features, and I love that I can easily throw them on with leggings to run errands or pair them with leather pants for a night out. They're versatile and durable, making them a reliable pair in my closet that I'm always glad I have.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director Byrdie Naked Cashmere Cove Cardigan Naked Cashmere View On Nakedcashmere.com This is the perfect cardigan for fall coziness that still gives you just a hint of summer joy. It's thick, oversized, and perfectly drapey for chilly offices and looking cozy-chic on the plane. I pair it with flared leggings and Vejas for running errands or tailored trousers and platform loafers for the office. Djerf Avenue Forever Blazer Djerf Avenue View On Djerfavenue.com I am convinced I've found the best-oversized blazer for petite people, and it's the Forever Blazer from Scandinavian brand Djerf Avenue. At 5'2", most "oversized" blazers make me feel like I'm drowning in fabric, but this one fits me perfectly. It's perfectly modern and flowy, with just the right amount of structure in the shoulders. No feeling like a kid in an adult's clothing here.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Byrdie Mountain & Moon Rosalia Earrings Mountain & Moon View On Coco-kimono.com View On Mountainandmoon.com The moment I saw these earrings from Mountain and Moon, I knew I had to have them. I’m a sucker for pearls and any romantic, Baroque-inspired design — especially when it comes to jewelry. And as a believer in statement pieces, they pair surprisingly well with everything in my wardrobe. I’m wearing them with corset tops and breezy whites this summer, but I can’t wait to style them with boots and blazers come fall. Reformation Emerald Knit Top Reformation View On Reformation What’s not to love about this flirty little top? Everything from the oversized flower detail to the dark red color makes this a statement maker you can keep in your closet long after the rosette trend runs its course. And the body-hugging fit and stretch fabric means it’s comfortable, too. Reformation has officially done it again (aka made me impulse purchase), but thanks to the brand’s commitment to sustainability, I don’t have to feel bad about it. Tory Burch Ankle-Wrap Ballerina Tory Burch View On Toryburch.com The ballet flat craze has been around for a few seasons now, but I didn’t fall in love until I met this pair from Tory Burch. To me, they’re the platonic ideal of a ballet shoe (complete a pointe-inspired toe and ankle ribbon), but they have a cool-girl edge thanks to the velvet details and crinkle patent leather. They’re already heavily part of my rotation, and it’s only July. I can’t wait to wear them with my leather trench come fall.

Eden Stuart, editor Byrdie Levi's Women's Original Denim Trucker with Sherpa Lining Levi's View On Walmart View On Levi.com View On Macy's When the thermometer hits below 65 degrees, there's about a 75% chance you'll find me in this jacket. It's great for transitional dressing—warm but not too warm and can be stuffed into a medium Telfar bag if needed—and it adds a touch of '80s vintage cool to any outfit you add it to. I'm just as likely to wear this jacket with jeans for a Canadian tuxedo moment in early November as I am to wear it over a sleeveless dress on a chilly early September evening. She's got range. Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com The Abercrombie & Fitch Renaissance has been underway for a while now, but allow me to join the chorus of those singing the brand's praises: Fellow millennials, this is not our high school A&F. A&F has successfully emerged as a leader in chic, understated essentials, including these pants. With the flattering high rise, quality materials, and an on-brand wide-leg cut, they'll make you want to cull down your wardrobe to nothing but button-down shirts, sweaters, and these pants in every neutral shade. They'll be a crucial component of my "fool everyone into thinking you're sophisticated, actually" aesthetic this autumn.