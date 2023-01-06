Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in December

Dressing for the holidays has its extremes. One second you can be lounging horizontally in grungy sweats, and only hours later are you glammed up more than you've been all year. It's a busy time of year, one when the whole Byrdie team is dashing from work to events to collapsing at home, so it's safe to say we've been trying out everything from velvet gowns to fuzzy onesies.

Olivia Hancock, editor Design by Tiana Crispino Future Collective Women's Velvet Ruched Long Sleeve Open Back A-Line Dress Future Collective View On Target My wardrobe is full of Target finds, like this velvet dress. This piece is from Kahlana Barfield Brown's exclusive collection with the retailer, and it's instantly become one of my favorite pieces in my wardrobe. It's perfect for evening events, boasting cool details like an open back and side slit. Plus, it's super comfortable to wear, thanks to the stretchy material and velvet fabric.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Design by Tiana Crispino DL Eyewear Atlas DL Eyewear View On Thisisdl.com As a major Schitt’s Creek stan, I’ll support almost anything the Rose, I mean, Levy family does, including sporting a pair of DL sunglasses. The Atlas frames in the periwinkle shimmer color are super chic and give off this Alien Superstar vibe—cue Beyonce—and I’m here for it.

Miss Circle Irisa Black Draping Off Shoulder Corset Dress Miss Circle View On Misscircle.com Introducing my NYE dress: Irisa Black Draping Off Shoulder Corset Dress by Miss Circle. Everything from the quality fabric, mesh detailing, and boned corset makes this dress perfect for a special night out. It's also very stretchy so I don't feel constricted and can dance the night away. The matching gloves are sold separately but you'll definitely want to add them to your cart as well.



Star Donaldson, senior social meida editor Design by Tiana Crispino Rowan Flex Hoops Rowan View On Heyrowan.com Finding jewelry that is sensitive skin safe and also cool is really tough. Over the past couple of years, I’ve gotten at least four more ear piercings but have found it difficult to find cute jewelry that doesn't irritate every piercing in order to achieve that curated ear-scaped look. Over the summer I took a trip to Rowan in Williamsburg and was incredibly impressed by their approach to health/safety-first piercings by hiring nurses and having only hypoallergenic earrings in their shop. I now have both ears decked out with Rowan earrings and they are not only chic but comfortable. My favorite pair for my first hole are these Flex Hoops that have a unique shape and are just big enough to make a statement, but not too big that I can't wear them every day. Honestly, I'm obsessed with this brand and the quality of its products and care. Krost The Cameron Shorts Krost View On Krostnewyork.com These days I’m leaning heavily into loungewear. Finding durable and thick sweats is harder than I thought it would be. But I was pleasantly surprised when I stumbled upon these Krost sweat shorts. They are incredibly thick, a great length to transition from fall to winter and most importantly they are super cozy and comfortable. Best of all you can feel good about investing in these pair of shorts because this collection donates to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. So I feel good on the outside and the inside when I wear them—win.