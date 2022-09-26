Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in August

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though I fall into the former category, I will miss the ease of summer dressing. It's almost too simple to throw on an exercise dresses, tank top, or breezy skirt and be on your way. In honor of this bittersweet month, the Byrdie team has rounded up their August favorites, a beloved smorgasbord of summer selections. Below, check out our picks.

Summer took its last gasp of air in August, and the Byrdie team did its best to embrace it. The last full month of the season is a complicated one. Some may be ready to speed past the last few weeks of extended sunshine, while others will be soaking up every last moment of the hot days and warm nights.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino By Anthropologie Tiered Maxi Dress By Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Outdoor summer festivities call for vibrant dresses. This multicolor maxi dress is perfect for the season and has garnered many compliments when I've worn it. The little details—like the tiered skirt and cutout back—truly make this dress stand out.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Nerdz Revenge Jackie Framez Nerdz Revenge View On Nerdzrevenge.com I went to the Black Hair Experience, a selfie museum celebrating Black beauty, a few weeks ago, and they had a gift shop featuring Black-owned brands. My favorite purchase was this pair of sunglasses from Nerdz Revenge. The leopard detailing on the arm is really what sold me. These shades are unlike anything in my collection, so I had to have them. Plus, the price point couldn’t be any better. God Save Queens Gigi Top God Save Queens View On Godsavequeens.com God Save Queens Gigi Bottom God Save Queens View On Godsavequeens.com I’ve had my eye on this bikini from God Save Queens for a few months now, thanks to IG ads, but I never added it to my cart because of the “nude” mesh that I knew wouldn't actually look nude on my deep complexion. Thankfully, the brand recently released a “deep nude” shade that looks amazing on darker skin tones, and I couldn’t be more obsessed with it. The wired bra top offers the perfect amount of support, so you can enjoy the beach and pool without any worries. Spoiler: The bottoms are very cheeky, so add to your cart with caution. Oliver Logan Leonard Pant Oliver Logan View On Oliverlogan.com I love linen: It’s the perfect effortless fabric for summer. Oliver Logan has found a way to make trousers feel like a pair of comfy sweatpants, and now I plan on living in these pants for the rest of summer. They're tall girl-friendly and come in denim shades so you can kind of feel like you’re wearing jeans.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood/Design by Tiana Crispino Outdoor Voices Court Dress Outdoor Voices View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com I don't know why it took me until this summer to get into exercise dresses, but I'm finally here. Outdoor Voices has always done activewear and athleisure well, so of course its Court Dress, with cute cutouts and playful color options, is a must for the warmer months. It's easy to wear, comfortable, and fun to style. Babaton Contour Muscle Tank Babaton View On Aritzia.com I'm not telling anyone anything new here, but I do feel it's worth repeating: Babton's Countour collection really is the best. The oh-so-soft fabric stays in shape after plenty of wears and washes, and the Muscle Tank has become the closet staple I need in every color possible. The fact that you can also purchase dresses, bodysuits, jumpsuits, and more in the fabric really is the best gift Aritzia has given us. Mejuri Diamonds Open Ring Mejuri View On Mejuri.com I've slowly been migrating toward silver and chrome finishes in my jewelry selections lately, but Mejuri's Diamonds Open Ring is a classic that's easy to incorporate into any finger stack. My boyfriend recently got this for me as a gift, and it's quickly proven to be an anchor piece in my ring collection.