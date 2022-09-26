Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in August

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Summer took its last gasp of air in August, and the Byrdie team did its best to embrace it. The last full month of the season is a complicated one. Some may be ready to speed past the last few weeks of extended sunshine, while others will be soaking up every last moment of the hot days and warm nights.
Even though I fall into the former category, I will miss the ease of summer dressing. It's almost too simple to throw on an exercise dresses, tank top, or breezy skirt and be on your way. In honor of this bittersweet month, the Byrdie team has rounded up their August favorites, a beloved smorgasbord of summer selections. Below, check out our picks.
Olivia Hancock, editor
By Anthropologie Tiered Maxi Dress
Outdoor summer festivities call for vibrant dresses. This multicolor maxi dress is perfect for the season and has garnered many compliments when I've worn it. The little details—like the tiered skirt and cutout back—truly make this dress stand out.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Nerdz Revenge Jackie Framez
I went to the Black Hair Experience, a selfie museum celebrating Black beauty, a few weeks ago, and they had a gift shop featuring Black-owned brands. My favorite purchase was this pair of sunglasses from Nerdz Revenge. The leopard detailing on the arm is really what sold me. These shades are unlike anything in my collection, so I had to have them. Plus, the price point couldn’t be any better.
God Save Queens Gigi Top
God Save Queens Gigi Bottom
I’ve had my eye on this bikini from God Save Queens for a few months now, thanks to IG ads, but I never added it to my cart because of the “nude” mesh that I knew wouldn't actually look nude on my deep complexion. Thankfully, the brand recently released a “deep nude” shade that looks amazing on darker skin tones, and I couldn’t be more obsessed with it. The wired bra top offers the perfect amount of support, so you can enjoy the beach and pool without any worries. Spoiler: The bottoms are very cheeky, so add to your cart with caution.
Oliver Logan Leonard Pant
I love linen: It’s the perfect effortless fabric for summer. Oliver Logan has found a way to make trousers feel like a pair of comfy sweatpants, and now I plan on living in these pants for the rest of summer. They're tall girl-friendly and come in denim shades so you can kind of feel like you’re wearing jeans.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Outdoor Voices Court Dress
I don't know why it took me until this summer to get into exercise dresses, but I'm finally here. Outdoor Voices has always done activewear and athleisure well, so of course its Court Dress, with cute cutouts and playful color options, is a must for the warmer months. It's easy to wear, comfortable, and fun to style.
Babaton Contour Muscle Tank
I'm not telling anyone anything new here, but I do feel it's worth repeating: Babton's Countour collection really is the best. The oh-so-soft fabric stays in shape after plenty of wears and washes, and the Muscle Tank has become the closet staple I need in every color possible. The fact that you can also purchase dresses, bodysuits, jumpsuits, and more in the fabric really is the best gift Aritzia has given us.
Mejuri Diamonds Open Ring
I've slowly been migrating toward silver and chrome finishes in my jewelry selections lately, but Mejuri's Diamonds Open Ring is a classic that's easy to incorporate into any finger stack. My boyfriend recently got this for me as a gift, and it's quickly proven to be an anchor piece in my ring collection.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Adidas Samba Classic
As much as I like to think of myself as an original, I am nothing but a sheep—especially when my queen Bella Hadid is involved. I've been searching for a pair of Sambas in my size since the model wore them earlier this summer—try kids' sizes if you're smaller than an 8—and ever since I got them, they haven't left my feet. I've never felt right in sneakers, but the lightweight shape feels sort of feminine while still being sporty and cool. Plus, they're extremely comfortable and will look as good with baggy jeans come fall as they do with my summer mini dresses.
Miaou Moni Skirt
I've been living in a camo mesh midi skirt all summer from my favorite vintage shop, Kalimera. The bold print basically does all the work for me, and it's the perfect thing to throw on with a tank and sandals during the day, or dress up with boots and a hair bow at night. I'm eyeing this similar style from Miaou to add to my rotation as the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.
Charlie Beads Little Black Cord
It feels like I fell in love with puffy heart jewelry at the same time as every other twenty-something girlie on TikTok, but I'm okay with that. A charm on a cord or ribbon adds such a sweet touch to a basic T-shirt look, and it's helped make my summer wardrobe feel more exciting as we enter the too-hot-for-fall-clothes-but-too-late-for-new-summer-stuff zone of September. I've started a little collection of vintage charms, but I love this option from Charlie Beads as well.