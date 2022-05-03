Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in April

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
April is a notoriously tricky month for dressing in New York City. One day you're wearing a skirt set while you bask in the 70 degree sunshine, and the next you're digging out the puffer coat you thought was safe to store away for the next eight months. Team Byrdie has been caught in this delicate balance, but has still managed to unearth some style gems as we slowly trudge through a particularly erratic spring season.
Below, the best fashion pieces we wore this April.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Vehla Dixie
Vehla sunglasses have taken over my TikTok and Instagram feed and so I needed to see what the hype was about. Two words: Worth it. These aviator-inspired frames are super flattering and are perfect for spring and beyond. The cinnamon-colored lenses paired with the tortoise frame is stunning, and I get compliments every time I wear them. I love their Dixie style and can’t wait to try more.
Tini Lux Long Weekend Hoops
I’ve always been a studs girl, but these Tini Lux hoops prove that I can be a little more versatile when it comes to accessories. The Long Weekend Hoops are mid-size and chunky, but they're lightweight and don’t pull on my earlobes. I usually stray away from trying out new earrings but Tini Lux uses titanium nitride, which is a hypoallergenic material that is perfect for sensitive ears. Bonus: They are water-resistant so they won’t tarnish or turn colors.
Telfar Small Black Shopping Bag
The Telfar shopping bag, or as some like to call it Telfeezy, is small but mighty. The small size holds all of my essentials including my phone, cardholder, keys, gloss, and hand sanitizer. It’s the perfect weekend or after-work purse and it’s always the first bag I reach for when heading out of the door (I’m sure my other bags are jealous). I’m a big fan of this brand because the designer, Telfar Clemmons, is Black and from Queens, NY just like me. Sure, these limited-release bags are often hard to get your hands on but when you do, you’ll love it.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Wayf Rosie Floral Mini-Dress
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking, I know. All jokes aside, I fell in love with this asymmetrical mini dress from Wayf as soon as I saw it. I appreciate all of the dress's details, like the puffy-smocked sleeves, the bodice's ruching, and the keyhole front.
Erika Reals, associate fashion editor, commerce
Tna Cargo Pant
Ask me two years ago and I never thought I would ever wear green cargo pants, but here we are! I've had a lot of fun incorporating kelly green into my wardrobe this season (along with every influencer on Instagram), but I have no shame in the green game. These Tna pants are super comfortable, so I've been gravitating to these over my jeans or work trousers. I've dressed them up a bit by pairing them with black leather fisherman sandals and a ruched sleeveless top.
Cariuma White LWG Leather/Green
These leather sneakers by Cariuma match the iconic court sneaker style with top-of-mind sustainability. Not only are they super comfortable, but every pair puts 10 new baby trees into the ground. I've worn them with everything—think exercise dress for a park day, vintage jeans for weekend errands, and even a slip dress for evening drinks with friends. The under-$100 price tag makes them even more worth it.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Studs Glow in the Dark Lava Lamp Charm Huggie
I’m truly obsessed with this little lava lamp from Studs. A little bit of kitsch goes a long way, but this is such a fun take on a dangly earring I knew I had to have it. Plus, it glows in the dark!
& Other Stories Belted Colour Block Coat
Behold: The perfect statement coat for spring. This color-blocked number from & Other Stories brings the drama (and practicality) for warmer weather outerwear. The coat’s shell is rayon, so you’re good to go if spring showers hit, and the black, white, and beige design is a fun and funky nod to the ‘70s.
Praying God's Favorite Rhinestone Bag Pink
Everything about this brand is iconic. Praying has a healthy respect for Y2K culture (just check out their Brangelina bag), Twilight fans, and a cheeky catch phrase. This rhinestone-encrusted pink bag makes me smile every time I wear it. If that isn’t dopamine dressing, I don’t know what is.
Holly Rhue, senior editor
Kizik Women's Vegas
Let me put you on to something life-changing—these are slip-on shoes that don't look like slip-on shoes. Kiziks have a handy little patented heel that allows you to slip straight into the shoe without lacing and unlacing. You literally slip your foot straight into them (no wiggling or smushing the heel down) and you're set. They're extremely comfortable, have adjustable laces, and feel snug and secure once they're on.
Klassy Network Ribbed Long Sleeve Brami
Something about me: I hate traditional bras with cups and wires and haven't worn one in years. Instead, I typically opt for sports bras and bralettes, but they don't always create the smoothest finish under form-fitting tops. So when I saw Tik-Toker Mikayla Nogueira post about these built-in bra tops made with fuller chests in mind, I couldn't stop myself from ordering a few styles. Fortunately, they absolutely live up to the hype. They provide the perfect level of (comfortable) support without digging into the skin or overly compressing my chest. This style is truly so cozy and allows me to go completely bra-free while still feeling supported.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Praying Ssense Exclusive Taupe Camouflage 'God's Favorite' Cap
Yes, there are two of God's favorites on this list. As a native of rural Michigan, I am drawn to all things camo, and I can't wait until my next visit home to really show this off. Until then, I've been throwing this with just about everything I wear in an effort to add a touch more personality to my usual WFH looks.
P448 Luke Bambi
Over the past two years, I've been wearing slides almost exclusively. When the snow finally hits, I swap them out for a boot. Basically, the thought of taking the five seconds to tie shoe laces is extremely unappealing to me, but the curse has finally been broken thanks to these chunky sneakers from P448. There was not break-in period, they're supremely comfortable, and they have the perfect amount bulk.
Noize Shelby Shirt
Noize Sasha Short
I'm still not over terry cloth, and this mint green set from Noize has me more than ready for the summer months when I can start wearing the fabric exclusively. Both pieces are soft and cozy, but feel thoughtful enough to wear to the office. Catch me wandering in FiDi wearing this and my Lukes.