Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in April

Holly Rhue, senior editor

Design by Tiana Crispino

Kizik Women's Vegas View On Kizik.com

Let me put you on to something life-changing—these are slip-on shoes that don't look like slip-on shoes. Kiziks have a handy little patented heel that allows you to slip straight into the shoe without lacing and unlacing. You literally slip your foot straight into them (no wiggling or smushing the heel down) and you're set. They're extremely comfortable, have adjustable laces, and feel snug and secure once they're on.

Klassy Network Ribbed Long Sleeve Brami View On Klassyshop.com

Something about me: I hate traditional bras with cups and wires and haven't worn one in years. Instead, I typically opt for sports bras and bralettes, but they don't always create the smoothest finish under form-fitting tops. So when I saw Tik-Toker Mikayla Nogueira post about these built-in bra tops made with fuller chests in mind, I couldn't stop myself from ordering a few styles. Fortunately, they absolutely live up to the hype. They provide the perfect level of (comfortable) support without digging into the skin or overly compressing my chest. This style is truly so cozy and allows me to go completely bra-free while still feeling supported.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor

Design by Tiana Crispino

Praying Ssense Exclusive Taupe Camouflage 'God's Favorite' Cap View On Ssense.com

Yes, there are two of God's favorites on this list. As a native of rural Michigan, I am drawn to all things camo, and I can't wait until my next visit home to really show this off. Until then, I've been throwing this with just about everything I wear in an effort to add a touch more personality to my usual WFH looks.

P448 Luke Bambi View On P448.com

Over the past two years, I've been wearing slides almost exclusively. When the snow finally hits, I swap them out for a boot. Basically, the thought of taking the five seconds to tie shoe laces is extremely unappealing to me, but the curse has finally been broken thanks to these chunky sneakers from P448. There was not break-in period, they're supremely comfortable, and they have the perfect amount bulk.

Noize Shelby Shirt View On Noize.com

Noize Sasha Short View On Noize.com

I'm still not over terry cloth, and this mint green set from Noize has me more than ready for the summer months when I can start wearing the fabric exclusively. Both pieces are soft and cozy, but feel thoughtful enough to wear to the office. Catch me wandering in FiDi wearing this and my Lukes.