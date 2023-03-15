14 Studded French Manicures Trending for Spring

Instagram and TikTok are home to dozens of trending nail art ideas, and one of the most popular looks these days is none other than the studded French manicure. It's exactly as it sounds: A French manicure with stud accents, which come in many forms—from rhinestones to pearls to sequins and more. If you love to shake up a classic French mani and are looking to go even bolder than a new color or design variation, adding bling like this is the solution you'll want to try ASAP. Ahead, find 14 studded French manicure ideas to help inspire your next nail look.