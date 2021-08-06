The Art of the Stubble: How to Maintain the Perfect 5 O'Clock Shadow

It might have started out with a bad rep (only convicts, drunks and pirates dared sport a five o’clock shadow back in the day), but thanks to a rebranding in the ‘80s, when it suddenly became "designer," and endorsements by everyone from George Michael to Chris Daughtry to Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, stubble has become one of the most popular—and versatile—forms of facial hair.

Easier to grow and maintain than a beard, stubble is the perfect solution for men who don’t suit fuller facial hair, or for those whose beards tend to be patchy. It’s great for hiding annoying skin imperfections and can make you look tougher (think Jason Statham); older, if you’re baby faced and tired of being asked for ID; and, if carefully trimmed, it can help give chins and cheekbones extra definition. It’s great, too, for men who suffer irritation from shaving.

What’s more, unlike beards, which take weeks to look their best, stubble can change your look (quite literally) overnight. “It doesn’t require as much product as a full beard either,” points out Esteffany Durán of Birds Barbershop in Austin, TX.

What’s more, while beards can be polarizing, studies have shown stubble to be the most desirable type of facial hair, with research conducted by Northumbria University in the UK showing that men with light stubble were considered more attractive than those who were clean shaven or sported beards. Fancy giving the look a go yourself? We thought so. Read on for our masterclass in growing, styling, and conditioning your face’s very best friend.