These Are the 16 Strongest Antioxidants to Add to Your Diet

Eating a balanced meal is hard can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. Maybe you’re pretty satisfied with your diet and you’re just looking to incorporate some extra punches of nutrition to your day-to-day snacks. Maybe you’re unhappy with your current diet, and you’re looking to make smaller, more measured changes that will be easier to stick to overtime. Either way you’re coming at it, it's always a great idea to incorporate more antioxidants in your diet.

“An antioxidant is a naturally occurring compound found in vitamins and minerals that combat free radicals in the body,” says Meryl Pritchard, a nutritionist and wellness chef. “Free radicals are a natural byproduct when we convert food into energy, and also come from outside sources like environmental toxins found in our air, water, food, and cleaning/beauty supplies. Free radicals can be harmful because they may have the ability to damage our DNA structure, and in large amounts can cause oxidative stress which can lead to disease.

"Antioxidant basically means anti-oxidation. You can think of oxidation as rusting, or aging in the body, caused by free radicals," she continues. "Antioxidants combat these free radicals—safely removing them from our body, help the processing of repairing our DNA, and keep cells healthy. It’s easiest for us to consume antioxidants in their natural form through our food.”

Luckily, you don't have to take sketchy supplements to increase your antioxidant intake. “Antioxidants are naturally found in plants,” says Isabel K. Smith, a registered dietitian. “Fruits, vegetables, nuts, and other plant compounds all contain antioxidants, and the color of the plant dictates the type of antioxidant present.”

Convinced you should start adding more antioxidants to your diet? Same. So ahead, Pritchard, Smith, and registered dietitian Lisa Moskovitz share the most powerful antioxidants and their sources.