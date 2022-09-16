If you want to address multiple concerns for your neck and décolleté like uneven texture, tone, and fine lines and wrinkles, using StriVectin's neck cream consistently will help treat each of those concerns in a simple, efficient application for morning and evening.

We put StriVectin's TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

No matter how much we might try to avoid signs of aging on our neck and chest, it’s inevitable that at some point we are going to see changes in fine lines, texture, and tone. The aging process isn’t a bad thing, yet we all come with individual concerns when it comes to how we age—and that’s okay, too. From being on our phones, tablets, and computers all day, we are bound to see fine lines start to appear in our necks just from having our heads down for hours at a time, along with other factors that can change how our necks and chests age over time. Ahead, we put Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream to the test each morning and evening for five weeks to see just how effective it was.

Read on for our thorough review and results.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus Best For: Use on the neck, chest, and décolleté (to address fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, uneven texture, sagging skin, and crepey skin) Potential Allergens: Fragrance Byrdie Clean?: No Cruelty-free?: Yes

Price: $95 About the Brand: Since 2002, Strivectin has continued to make award-winning skincare products for aging skin. Each product goes through independent chemical testing, and the brand uses proprietary science to patent powerful ingredients found in each and every product.

About My Neck: I'm starting to see signs of tech neck

I am definitely on my phone more than I should be, and I am starting to see fine lines and wrinkles forming in my neck—or “tech neck,” if you will—from this. Since I spend plenty of time on my computer, as well, both of these things are aiding in the formation of lines in my neck area. I am also seeing some uneven tone in my chest area due to being exposed to the sun in my earlier years, so those are two things I want to address and correct when it comes to shopping for the right neck treatment cream.

How to Apply: Massage in an upward motion

You will want to apply this cream to clean skin in the morning and evening during your normal skincare routine. The best way is to take out a dime-sized scoop of cream and massage it in an upward motion starting on the chest and moving upwards to the neck to the bottom of the jaw—don’t forget the sides of your neck, either. All you need is a thin layer of cream—a little goes a long way—so try not to apply too much. However, if you have specific areas of concern, make sure you’re not missing those while applying.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: A much softer-looking neck

After using this cream for five weeks, there were a few things I noticed right away and long-term. While it’s recommended to use this product consistently for longer than one month, I noticed that each time I applied the cream, my neck instantly looked smoother and the wrinkles were less noticeable.

I noticed smoother skin after just one use.

I also thought that the cream absorbed well into my skin and didn't leave behind any sticky kind of residue. Over the weeks of using it, I also noticed that my neck and chest area look much brighter and more hydrated. While my wrinkles aren’t entirely gone (I realize that is something that is going to take time or might never fully happen) I am happy with the results of using this neck cream and will continue to do so.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: There's short and long-term value

The cream comes in three different sizes and each one has a different price. For this particular size, the 1.7-ounce jar, the price point of $95 is high, but since you can use it on both the neck and chest, it can address multiple concerns in one application. Also, since you don’t need a lot of product, you can use it sparingly and make it last longer. Overall, we think the value and price of this product are both fair.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: Plenty of options

Renee Rouleau Intensive Firming Neck Cream ($54): This cream addresses signs of aging, skin texture, tone, and dehydrated skin around the neck and chest area. With continued use, a more youthful and sculpted-looking neck will be revealed.

Perricone MD Neuropeptide Restorative Neck and Chest Therapy Broad Spectrum 25 ($180): A lightweight neck cream that helps to visibly transform, smooth, and address signs of aging with continued use. After continued use, 88% of consumers saw a firmer neck, while 91% saw improvement and texture around the neck.

