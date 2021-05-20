9 of the Best Stretches for Stiff, Tight Glutes

01 of 09

Knee Pull

Remy Kam

This stretch is the perfect warm-up before exercise or cooldown afterward, says Kam. If you're warming up, hug your knee into your chest, hold it for a few seconds, then switch legs for 10 to 12 reps per side. The dynamic stretch will lengthen and loosen up your glutes while priming your hip joints, hip flexors, and leg muscles for the workout ahead. If you want to make the stretch even more dynamic, take a step each time you alternate sides so that you're moving forward while you warm up.

If you'd rather use it as a cool down, stand still while you bend your right knee and hug it in toward your chest. You can also do this while lying down if that's more comfortable. Hold the position for at least 30 seconds before switching sides to give your muscles the chance to soak in the stretch (the same goes for all your other static stretches, too).