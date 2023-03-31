How to Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy, According to Experts

You're probably no stranger to the fact that stretch marks—or striae distensae if you want to sound a touch more scientific—are pretty common to get during and after pregnancy. There's absolutely nothing wrong with stretch marks, so don't stress if you've already gotten some along the way. However, if you're looking to minimize them (or treat and fade stretch marks you already have), we spoke to a dermatologist and two OB-GYNs to get all their best tips. Ahead, learn all you need to know on how to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy.

Meet the Expert Tiffany Clay, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Atlanta.

Tara Shirazian, MD, is a board-certified obstetrician–gynecologist at NYU Langone in New York City.

Amy Wetter, MD, is an Atlanta-based, board-certified obstetrician–gynecologist at Pediatrix Medical Group.



What Are Stretch Marks?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, stretch marks are a type of scarring that occurs when skin shrinks or stretches very quickly. You're most likely to experience stretch marks during a growth spurt, pregnancy, a period of rapid weight loss or gain, or a time of rapid muscle growth, such as while weight training.

As for how stretch marks scientifically work, skin contains proteins (called collagen and elastin) that support it and allow it to stretch. But when the skin expands or stretches really rapidly, these proteins can rupture and stretch marks may appear.

When stretch marks pop up, the skin may look thinner, or the stretch marks may appear as depressed lines on the skin. Depending on skin color or how long the stretch marks have been around, they can appear reddish, purple, silver, white, dark gray, or black. "In lighter skin, they typically appear red initially and then they fade to white or lighter, and in darker skin, they may begin very dark or hyperpigmented and fade to a lighter brown color," says board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay, MD.



Why Stretch Marks Happen During Pregnancy

Stretch marks are common during pregnancy because of a combination of fluctuating hormone levels, stretching skin, and genetics. They're most likely to appear during the third trimester of pregnancy, when skin is at its most stretched. "During pregnancy, the body produces higher levels of hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, which can weaken the skin's elasticity and make it more prone to stretch marks," explains board-certified OB-GYN Tara Shirazian, MD. But that's not all: "Additionally, weight gain during pregnancy can contribute to the development of stretch marks, particularly in areas where the skin is stretched the most, such as the abdomen, breasts, hips, and thighs."

Stretch marks can be hereditary, so you may also be at higher risk for getting them if someone in your family has stretch marks, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.



Can You Prevent Stretch Marks?

There's no way to prevent 100% of stretch marks during pregnancy, but you can do some things to make them less likely—as well as minimize their appearance when they occur. "Stretch marks in pregnancy are hard to impossible to prevent, as 50-90% of all pregnant women report some form of stretch marks," says board-certified OB-GYN Amy Wetter, MD. "This is because other factors associated with the development of stretch marks—including genetics, hormone changes, skin type, and the fact that your belly skin has to stretch to make room for your growing baby—all impact whether or not, or to what degree, stretch marks develop." Luckily, you have a number of options for reducing the likelihood of stretch marks and minimizing their appearance.