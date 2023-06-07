10 Strawberry Nail Art Ideas That Are Beyond Sweet for Summer

Fruity manicures are making a major statement this summer, popping up everywhere on our social media feed (#fruitnails has nearly 24 million views on TikTok alone). While cherry nails are most often in the limelight, we're here to remind you that strawberries can make for adorable nail accents, too. So, without further ado, keep reading for 10 strawberry nail art ideas to wear all season long.
Strawberry Polka Dot
Craving a mix-n-match mani? Pair a couple strawberry accent nails with French tips, sheer washes of neutral color, and dainty polka dots for a strawberries and cream aesthetic.
Mismatched Strawberry Nails
For a mismatched mani, pick one nail to dedicate to strawberries and use the rest to showcase other designs. An easy way to do this is by purchasing a pack of the Deco Miami Sunny Side Up Nail Stickers ($10). In addition to whole and half strawberries, the pack features cherries, peaches, butterflies, and more.
Strawberry Grid Nails
Checker and grid nails, as well as swirl nails, are very popular in 2023. To make them look even more trendy, try adding a few strawberry stickers on top. Here, nail artist Brittney Ellen used the Cirque Colors Gourmand Collection Ready-to-Wear Nail Art Stickers ($10).
Velvet Strawberries
Shimmery strawberry nails are perfect for summer. To create the velvet-like strawberry base, you'll need the Kokoist USA Planet Magnet Magnetic Gel Nail Polish ($14) in the shade Sun and Unicorn's Eye Magnetic Gel ($18), along with a few other colors depending on the accents you want to add.
Strawberry Mix-n-Match
Here's another way to incorporate strawberries into a mismatched mani. We love how the colorful French tips give the nail look a cohesive element.
Fruit Salad Nails
There's always the option to lean fully into the fruit theme. Here, you can see how cute strawberry, kiwi, tangerine, lemon, and watermelon nail art look on a nude base.
'70s Strawberry Nails
'70s-inspired nail art remains a popular pick for many. With that in mind, remember that the red tones of strawberries pair exceptionally well with oranges and yellows. The resulting look will be positively groovy.
Minimalist Strawberry Nails
If you love the idea of rocking minimal manis this summer, know that showcasing even just a single fruit on each nail will make a dainty statement.
Strawberry Tips
Prefer to take your nail art trends as literally as possible? Forget about cartoonish nail art stickers and opt for life-like, hand-painted strawberry tips.
I Spy Strawberry Nails
Who didn't love Where's Waldo? growing up? This cute matte strawberry nail art idea will have you playing a similar game while trying to spot the chili pepper.