10 Strawberry Nail Art Ideas That Are Beyond Sweet for Summer

Fruity manicures are making a major statement this summer, popping up everywhere on our social media feed (#fruitnails has nearly 24 million views on TikTok alone). While cherry nails are most often in the limelight, we're here to remind you that strawberries can make for adorable nail accents, too. So, without further ado, keep reading for 10 strawberry nail art ideas to wear all season long.