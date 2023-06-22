14 Strawberry Lemonade Nail Ideas for a Tart Summer Mani

While many of summer 2023's biggest manicure trends are a continuation of the minimalist styles we've seen over the past year (oat milk nails or vanilla chrome, anyone?), there's also a decidedly more colorful side making its mark this season. From watermelon aesthetics to spritz-inspired designs, we're painting our nails to match our favorite seasonal treats (and spark joy on par with the Barbiecore and mermaid trends). The latest refreshing mani idea? Strawberry lemonade nails, which add a little zest to your fingertips with their sunny pink and yellow polish and sweet, joyful designs. Ahead, see 14 of our favorite strawberry lemonade nail ideas to squeeze into your summer manicure lineup.