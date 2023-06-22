14 Strawberry Lemonade Nail Ideas for a Tart Summer Mani

While many of summer 2023's biggest manicure trends are a continuation of the minimalist styles we've seen over the past year (oat milk nails or vanilla chrome, anyone?), there's also a decidedly more colorful side making its mark this season. From watermelon aesthetics to spritz-inspired designs, we're painting our nails to match our favorite seasonal treats (and spark joy on par with the Barbiecore and mermaid trends). The latest refreshing mani idea? Strawberry lemonade nails, which add a little zest to your fingertips with their sunny pink and yellow polish and sweet, joyful designs. Ahead, see 14 of our favorite strawberry lemonade nail ideas to squeeze into your summer manicure lineup.
Flower Power
Whether your summer plans involve picnics, garden parties, or trips to the Malibu Barbie Café, these strawberry lemonade nails will help you bring the ultimate groovy vibes with their pink, yellow, orange, and white waves and daisies.
Pretty in Pink Lemonade
Make a pale pink manicure pop by adding a few strategic sunny yellow French tips. Complete the soft look with flower designs to elevate the look even more.
Spicy Strawberry Lemonade French
If you love a good spicy cocktail, bring those vibes to your nails with this pink lemonade mani. Streaks of red woven throughout these patterned French tips add a bold kick to this sweet summer trend.
Strawberry Smiles
Searching for a strawberry lemonade mani that's full of fun and optimism? This design invites the good vibes in via pink and yellow smiley faces on a simple white base.
Marbled Strawberry Lemonade
Marbled and tie-dye nails are always a fun choice for summer, and they look especially refreshing in a strawberry lemonade palette. Against a translucent neutral background, the design gives your fingertips a major dose of happiness without being too overwhelming.
Life Gives You Lemons
When life gives you lemons, turn it into this almond-shaped strawberry lemonade nail design. The intricate lemon designs against a rosy nude base create one of the most literal interpretations we've seen, announcing your soft girl era in an outside voice.
Abstract Strawberry Lemonade
Give abstract nails a summer refresh in a vivid pink and orange palette. Since a wavy design like this doesn't need to be uniform, it's a good option to try if you're into DIY nail art.
Strawberry Lemon Soda
Everyone who loves pop art or lives for a fun afternoon soda treat, this one's for you. These strawberry lemonade nails have a bubbly, splash-shaped design that have us craving a refreshing beverage.
Mix and Match
Make a statement by adding a different design on each of your nails if you can’t seem to decide which to try first. This mani seamlessly brings together waves, micro-florals, and French tips for a fun-filled summer moment.
Strawberry Lemonade Slime
If the ongoing '90s and early 2000s trends have you thinking back to the peak Nickelodeon days (same), add some lemon-lime slime drip French tips to a pale pink base for a nostalgic, playful moment.
Lemonade Aura
An orange aura can be the combination of a playful and passionate energy. Set the tone and let your strawberry lemonade nails inspire your spirit with this blend of bright colors.
Watercolor Waves
Inspired by the flow of the waves, the libations on tap, and all the euphoric moments sure to happen this summer, these bright strawberry lemonade nails pack a veritable punch. Just add a paint and sip class to maximize the creative, colorful energy.
Garden Fresh
A classy, garden-inspired manicure is fresh and pretty for summer. We love how this one alternates its pink lemonade florals with hot pink French tips for a balanced modern moment.
Strawberry Lemonade Confetti
We can totally picture this mani in a colorful soda ad or at a blowout soirée in Barbieland. A confetti texture takes strawberry lemonade aura nails into party-ready territory, and the result is sure to attract compliments galore.