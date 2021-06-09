15 Examples of Strawberry Brown You'll Want to Try ASAP

Strawberry Brunette Hair Color

Choosing a Shade: This look will add a lot of warmth, says Choi: "I recommend trying it if you like warmer tones and are not super red in your skin undertone."

Maintenance Level: High. Red can be tricky to get out of the hair, according to Choi.

Goes Great With: Beach waves and natural curls

Similar Shades: Strawberry Blonde, Red and Blonde Highlights, Red Highlights

Price: Creative color jobs can start at $300 and up, but Choi notes it all depends on if you have preexisting highlights, etc.