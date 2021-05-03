30 Strawberry Blonde Highlight Ideas to Show Your Stylist ASAP

Confession time: I never associated strawberry-blonde hair with, well, grown-ups. As a former strawberry-blonde child whose locks gradually turned dark brown as I got older, I always thought of strawberry-blonde as a "transition" hue—for toddlers or those whose hair colors haven't fully developed into their final form.

Well, I can admit when I'm wrong—and I'm pleased to announce that strawberry-blonde hair is officially all grown up. Whether you're a natural redhead, a blonde from birth, or none of the above, the below strawberry-blonde looks are anything but kid-like. (Yep—years later, and I'm suddenly inspired to return to the strawberry-blonde tresses of my youth.)

Below, find 30 strawberry-blonde hairstyles that'll make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about the hue.