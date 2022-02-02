10 Stirrup Pants Outfits to Get You In on the Trend

I admit I never thought I’d see the day, but it’s here: After a couple decades on the sidelines, stirrup pants are back and trending. But before giving you the lookbook, let’s take a step back for a refresher.

Stirrup pants (sometimes also called stirrup leggings) are tight-fitting pants that taper at the ankle and have a stretchy strap attached that wraps around the arch of the foot. This style of pants has a similar backstory to heels—both were originally designed for horse riders but eventually became fashion statements even off the saddle.

These oblong pants had a major moment in the '60s and '70s and have resurrected half a century later. This means there are plenty of new looks to create and new precedents to set—be confident, be bold, and have fun with it.

What’s great about stirrup pants is that they’re usually comfortable and versatile. The stirrup design means they'll never be loose-fitting, though, which means you can’t play with the shape of your outfit as much since you’ll always have a slim lower half. That being said, these pants can still serve as a closet staple thanks to their versatility. Whether you’re going on a date or lounging, the style can pair well with all sorts of tops and shoes.

Stirrup pants are special because of the bottom band, so you should definitely have fun with it. Think about wrapping the band below your heel, using it to clash with a pair of strappy sandals, or providing contrast with colorful shoes. Experiment with stirrup pants in bolder colors if you're bored of classic black, and play with styles where the band starts much higher than the ankle to create a new silhouette. Below, see 10 Byrdie-approved stirrup pants outfits that will get you started on making the trend your own.

Spring Pastels

Ring in the coming spring weather with stirrup pants and soft colors. A beige pair pairs beautifully with a lavender top, and once you add a pop of color with heeled sandals, you get an effortless look that’s just right for the season.

In Your Face

Usually, the band on stirrup pants starts around the ankle, but for these bold Simon Miller pants, it starts mid-calf. Add to the boldness with an oversized colorblock top and clogs that bring a flair of color.

Chic Comfort

To me, sweaters and mules are a chic way to stay comfortable. Try a longer, bulky sweater with a low-heeled mule that allows you to wrap your stirrup pants around the sole.

Simply Cozy

You’ll find lots of stirrups made out of the classic, stretchy legging material, but don't be afraid to spice up the texture. Corduroy stirrups are perfect for colder days, so pair them with a cozy top and sneakers. (I hadn't realized Air Force 1s came fur-trimmed, so I’m naturally obsessed with these.)

Bring On the Vibes

If you love boho style and want to use stirrups, bring on the brown shades and tan leathers. A frilly and free-spirited top plus a waist-accentuating belt and neutral clogs will make this stirrup pants outfit just right.

Flowy and Minimalist

Though stirrup pants are always form-fitting, they can still work really well as part of a flowy and minimalistic look. With a tunic and boots, you can make a seamlessly monochromatic stirrup pants outfit.

Power Moves

Don’t neglect a structured stirrup pant for a power suit look. This Karen Millen pair commands authority—when you complete your look with a bold turtleneck and colorful mules, you get a fabulous look that demands attention.

Colorful Grunge

As much fun as stirrup pants can be to dress up, you can also go grunge. Wear your pair with a graphic tee, a baseball cap, and preppy pumps for a chill look that also has pops of color.

Sensual Luxe

For a luxury night out ensemble, look to mixing materials like silk and faux leather. Intimissimi’s red silk cami with lace details creates an aura of allure when paired with edgy faux leather stirrup leggings. To complete the outfit, add another pop of red with a classic pair of Christian Louboutins.

Shop The Look Nocturne

Intimissimi

Christian Louboutin

No Fuss

For days when you have a lot to get done and want to feel good, but don’t have the energy to get too glam, create an easy stirrup pants outfit with a loose, neutral sweater. Top it off with fur-lined sandals to elevate your look.