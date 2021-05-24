Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick makes a major promise, but it ultimately lives up to its name. It is a high-quality product, and the Beso shade creates an effortless, Hollywood glamour look.

We put the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

There's nothing more classic and powerful than a red lip. I have always wanted to try the iconic Hollywood look that women such as Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Grace Kelly wore so well. The red lip looks good on anyone and continues to be a staple today, as seen on celebrities such as Rihanna (who even made her own) and Madonna. I've tried many different shades and brands over the years, but have yet to discover my favorite.

Inspired by the words of Hepburn, there is a shade of red for everyone, so I've remained determined to find the best one for me. In this spirit, I tested Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso to see if the color and formula lived up to its promise. Check out my full, honest review below.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Best for: All lips. Uses: A matte lipstick for long-lasting, highly pigmented color. Potential allergens: Mica, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Shade range: 22 shades with matte, sheer, and shimmer finishes. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $22 About the brand: Stila Cosmetics may be best known for the cult-favorite Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner, but the brand also has an extensive range of makeup products such as lipsticks, eyeshadows, and mascaras. Stila was founded in 1994 and is cruelty-free.

About My Lips: On the dry side

I almost always wear some sort of product on my lip, whether it's a lipstick, a gloss, a balm, or something else. My lips tend to be on the dry side, especially when other factors like mask-wearing interfere. I typically reapply product multiple times a day, so I try to find options that will stay on longer.

Although I tend to go for more neutral pink shades on my lips, I have also been searching for the ideal shade of red for me, not too dark and not too light. In addition, I love using liquid lipsticks, so I knew I had to try Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick in Beso to see if this would be my go-to red lipstick.

How to Apply: One coat at a time

Karla Ayala

A trick I learned while applying liquid lipsticks is to use a lip moisturizer first. I usually use the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm or Vaseline's Lip Therapy. Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick's applicator is thin, which I love because it helped me to define my lips carefully. I started with one coat on my bottom lips and used the remaining amount to begin to line the top. Then, I applied another coat or two, rubbed my lips together a bit, and voila—my lips had just the right amount of pigment.

The Results: Full coverage and vibrant color

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

I wore Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick throughout the day, and the color continually looked vibrant. Even after eating, the product remained on my lips, and all I had to do was rub them together for a refresh. I did reapply once, but since the formula has hydrating ingredients, I did not need to prime my lips again. The reapplication process was smooth and did not cause any cracks or creases.

Overall, the lipstick dries nicely and feels lightweight on the lips. It doesn't feel sticky at all and is nourishing. There were a few moments where my lips felt a bit dry, but it went away after rubbing my lips together. Nonetheless, this lipstick contains beeswax, which helps the skin retain moisture, and vitamin E, which locks in hydration and improves barrier health.

The Value: Worth It

This lipstick retails at $22, and I was impressed enough with the quality to see how it justifies the price. Although it retails for higher than drugstore liquid lipsticks, Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick packaging is gorgeous, and the formula did a good job of balancing look and feel. In addition, using this product eliminates the need for a lip liner due to a precise applicator. Furthermore, the true red shade of Beso brightened up my face and made me feel beautiful in a classic Hollywood way. Finally, with 22 shades, you're more than likely to find an option that fits your makeup aesthetic and skin tone.

Similar Products: You've got options

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick: This budget-friendly lipstick ($9) gives you a long-lasting matte finish. In addition, the lipstick comes in 40 pigmented shades ranging from classic red to nude to navy blue, so the look you create is totally up to your preferences and imagination.

Lime Crime Ruby Red Rose Matte Lipstick: This vegan, cruelty-free lipstick ($20) is high-quality and vibrant. It's a true rich red color that is bold but elegant and provides full coverage.