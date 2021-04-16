If you’re looking for a liquid liner that won’t dry out and is easy to apply, you have to try Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner. With a high pigment deposit in just one application along with no smudging or smearing, this eyeliner will last through anything.

We put Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Maybe you’re committed to finally conquering that cat eye or you just want to create a thin, tight line on your lashes. There are various reasons in which one might shop for liquid eyeliner, yet it can be one of the toughest makeup products to choose from due to a few things needing to be absolutely right. Liquid eyeliner is known for being intimidating and needing some practice, yet it doesn’t need to be as complicated as you might think.

Ahead, I tested Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner and found it to be one of my favorite liquid liners yet.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner Best for: Eyes, eyelid, lashline Uses: Creating simple, thin, bold, and graphic eyeliner looks Potential Allergens: Polyglyceryl-3 disiloxane dimethicone, alcohol, sodium hydroxide Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $22 About the Brand: Stila was launched in 1994 by celebrity makeup artist Jeanine Lobell. Since then, the brand has gained quite the cult following for its notable bestsellers such as cheek stains, lip glazes, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I am a daily makeup wearer but I tend to save eyeliner (especially liquid eyeliner) for special occasions or when I’m really in the mood to create a cat eye makeup look. Products I tend to wear often are foundation, concealer, bronzer, highlighter, and blush, along with brow gel and mascara. I often find that the two formulas of eyeliner I like the most are liquid and gel pencils, but when it comes to liquid eyeliners there are a few things that I require of them. I like a matte liquid liner finish, lots of pigment, and the tip needs to be precise enough to get my wings as good as they can be. Brands I reach for often are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nars, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Cle de Peau.

How to Apply: Easy with precise tip

Applying this liquid eyeliner is quite easy, and the tip is so precise, which really allows you to get your details right when creating a wing or tight line. How you’ll apply liquid liner depends on the look you’re going for. If you want to create a cat-eye, you can start by lightly dragging the eyeliner across your lash line in tiny movements to connect the liner so it looks cohesive, extending it outward to then create your wing.

Another easy way to apply this liner is to simply take the pointed tip and softly dot in between the lashes connecting them for a very natural tight line look. Whether you’re pointing it directly at your lashes or have your hand slightly angled and are dragging it softly on the lashline, the liner allows you to comfortably apply it in whatever way works best. If you need a little more pigment to come out on the brush, you can just shake the liner and hear the little ball inside moving around to release more formula. To keep your eyeliner from drying out, be sure to put the cap on and hear the clicking sound ensuring it’s secure.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Color payoff is amazing

This eyeliner dries really fast, so it’s best practice not to take long breaks in between applying it.

The color payoff is amazing, and I really loved how the shade was a deep black. There was no need to layer it for more intensity.

I was able to apply it fairly easily and create a few different liner looks without much struggle, and the most important part of all was it stayed all day. There was no smudging, smearing, running, or the tiniest bit of liner migration to my eyelids. That is huge for me because eyeliners in the past have migrated throughout the day—it truly holds up to its promise of being smudge-free and waterproof.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Worth every penny

For the results, the longevity of wear, and easy application, this eyeliner is worth the price of $22. While it might be slightly higher than what you’d expect to pay for liquid liner, it’s really the only one you need to create liquid liner looks with ease.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

