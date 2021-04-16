I Tested Stila's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and It Didn’t Smudge Once

Ashley Rebecca
Ashley Rebecca is an NYC-based makeup artist and a regular contributor for Byrdie covering makeup.
Ashley Rebecca
updated Apr 16, 2021

4.9

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca
What We Like

  • Doesn’t budge and smudge-free

  • Very pigmented

  • Precise tip

What We Don't Like

  • Dries quickly when applying

  • Dries out if the cap isn’t secure

  • Can flake if reapplied

If you’re looking for a liquid liner that won’t dry out and is easy to apply, you have to try Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner. With a high pigment deposit in just one application along with no smudging or smearing, this eyeliner will last through anything.

In This Article

We put Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Maybe you’re committed to finally conquering that cat eye or you just want to create a thin, tight line on your lashes. There are various reasons in which one might shop for liquid eyeliner, yet it can be one of the toughest makeup products to choose from due to a few things needing to be absolutely right. Liquid eyeliner is known for being intimidating and needing some practice, yet it doesn’t need to be as complicated as you might think.

Ahead, I tested Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner and found it to be one of my favorite liquid liners yet. 

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner

Best for: Eyes, eyelid, lashline

Uses: Creating simple, thin, bold, and graphic eyeliner looks

Potential Allergens: Polyglyceryl-3 disiloxane dimethicone, alcohol, sodium hydroxide

Byrdie Clean?: No

Price: $22

About the Brand: Stila was launched in 1994 by celebrity makeup artist Jeanine Lobell. Since then, the brand has gained quite the cult following for its notable bestsellers such as cheek stains, lip glazes, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I am a daily makeup wearer but I tend to save eyeliner (especially liquid eyeliner) for special occasions or when I’m really in the mood to create a cat eye makeup look. Products I tend to wear often are foundation, concealer, bronzer, highlighter, and blush, along with brow gel and mascara. I often find that the two formulas of eyeliner I like the most are liquid and gel pencils, but when it comes to liquid eyeliners there are a few things that I require of them. I like a matte liquid liner finish, lots of pigment, and the tip needs to be precise enough to get my wings as good as they can be. Brands I reach for often are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nars, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Cle de Peau.

How to Apply: Easy with precise tip

Applying this liquid eyeliner is quite easy, and the tip is so precise, which really allows you to get your details right when creating a wing or tight line. How you’ll apply liquid liner depends on the look you’re going for. If you want to create a cat-eye, you can start by lightly dragging the eyeliner across your lash line in tiny movements to connect the liner so it looks cohesive, extending it outward to then create your wing.

Another easy way to apply this liner is to simply take the pointed tip and softly dot in between the lashes connecting them for a very natural tight line look. Whether you’re pointing it directly at your lashes or have your hand slightly angled and are dragging it softly on the lashline, the liner allows you to comfortably apply it in whatever way works best. If you need a little more pigment to come out on the brush, you can just shake the liner and hear the little ball inside moving around to release more formula. To keep your eyeliner from drying out, be sure to put the cap on and hear the clicking sound ensuring it’s secure. 

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca
The Results: Color payoff is amazing

This eyeliner dries really fast, so it’s best practice not to take long breaks in between applying it.

The color payoff is amazing, and I really loved how the shade was a deep black. There was no need to layer it for more intensity.

I was able to apply it fairly easily and create a few different liner looks without much struggle, and the most important part of all was it stayed all day. There was no smudging, smearing, running, or the tiniest bit of liner migration to my eyelids. That is huge for me because eyeliners in the past have migrated throughout the day—it truly holds up to its promise of being smudge-free and waterproof. 

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca
The Value: Worth every penny

For the results, the longevity of wear, and easy application, this eyeliner is worth the price of $22. While it might be slightly higher than what you’d expect to pay for liquid liner, it’s really the only one you need to create liquid liner looks with ease.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner ($21): This vegan liquid liner has won the best of beauty awards and is one of the most popular liquid eyeliners known for its staying power. Create thin or thick lines for different eyeliner looks, and be sure to shake the tube before applying to ensure enough color deposits on the brush.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner ($22): A matte liquid eyeliner that glides on easily and has a nice pointed tip for detail. The 24-hour waterproof formula touts no smudging, smearing, or flaking.

Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Liner ($20): Smudge-proof, waterproof, and an elongated soft flex applicator for easy application, this Tarte eyeliner promises up to 12 hours of wear with no hassle. 

Final Verdict

If you’re shopping for liquid eyeliner, go ahead and purchase Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner. You won’t be disappointed with the results, and you will truly conquer the application process in little to no time at all.

Specs

  • Product Name Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
  • Product Brand Stila
  • SKU 094800330214
  • Price $22
  • Color Intense Black / Jet Black
  • Shade Range 6 shades
  • Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Ammonium Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol, Beheneth-30, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Polyglyceryl-3 Disiloxane Dimethicone, Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate. (+/-) Black 2 (CI 77266)(Nano).

