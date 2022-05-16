Steph Shep Says This Advice From Kim Kardashian “Changed My Skin Game”

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Stephanie Shepherd, better known by the ultra-snappy abridgment Steph Shep, might have gotten her start building someone else's empire, but these days, she's focused on her own. Shepherd's long been considered something of the sixth Kardashian sister, working first as Kim Kardashian's assistant before ascending to COO of Kim's ever-growing brand collection. But that was then. The Steph Shep of 2022 is still the same ultra-stylish, deadpan-hilarious go-getter she always was, but now she's taking center stage with a more than a few major undertakings of her own.

Shepherd is the co-founder of Future Earth, a climate change education platform that makes the facts both easy to digest and grid-friendly as well as the Chief Impact Officer for Plus, the eco-friendly body care line making a splash with influencers, civilians, and celebrities alike. Shepherd's goals may be big (like save-the-world big) and her schedule may be jammed, but there's always time to focus on a little skincare self-love.

Steph Shep's radiant skin is something of her beauty calling card. Everyone recognizes her plump, glassy skin the same way they instantly know her minimalist-sleek style and glossy dark hair. Shepherd is admittedly a serious beauty aficionado, focused on her streamlined daily routines, plenty of professional treatments, and testing out new products. In fact, a recent partnership with shopping service Rakuten for their annual "Big Give Week" promotion, which gives shoppers up to 15% cashback on the biggest skincare brands, proved to be the perfect chance to test out some new additions—and stock up on old favorites, too.

Steph Shep gave Byrdie an inside look at exactly what goes into her skincare routine, from the eye cream she never misses to the celebrity-approved dermatologists that changed the game. Below, is a complete guide to what Steph Shep puts on her face.



About Her Skin



I battled with more intense breakouts in my earlier 20s, mostly due to hormones and rosacea triggered by my diet, but I’ve gotten to a place where I can maintain healthy skin more consistently. My skin can sometimes get pretty dry, so it's something I pay close attention to in the products I choose to use on my face. My skin is also sensitive so I avoid retinol and don’t exfoliate as regularly as some do. I focus on keeping my skin hydrated and nourished.



How She Got Into Skincare



My friend Kim Kardashian definitely taught me a lot about skincare and finding a good dermatologist helped me sort my skin regime and prioritize healthy skin. Scheduling monthly treatments with Christie Kidd and Dr. Diamond in Beverly Hills has changed my skin game.

Her Morning vs. Night Routine



For my morning routine, I go a little bit lighter and switch up what products I use depending on if I am wearing makeup or not that day. For nighttime, sometimes I add in an overnight mask if I am feeling dry from the day. I typically have more free time in the evening so I can spend more time on my skincare routine. Before bed, sometimes I do light therapy with my Celluma PRO ($1,795) or put on Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Calming Mask ($9).

The Skincare Step She Never Skips



This step’s a little underrated as I don’t hear many people talking about it, but after I cleanse, I have to use an essence! I die for the SK-II Facial Essence ($185) and I love how it gives my face a little something extra hydration and preps my skin for the rest of my products.

How Her Routine Has Evolved



Like everyone my skin still fluctuates—and so does my routine. I play around with different moisturizers and serums depending on whether my skin feels dry or irritated on a given day. I never used to wear eye cream, and now I always prioritize the No. 1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream ($75) morning and night.

A mistake I wish I hadn’t made was not wearing sunscreen religiously when I was in my 20s. I can feel my skin textures changed a bit from the sun, and I have dark spots here and there that have been difficult to reverse. It’s something I don’t leave the house without, whether I’m running into town or on vacation.

Her Best Skincare Shopping Tip



My favorite sunscreen is the Biossance Sheer Mineral Sunscreen ($30). I really love that with Rakuten, I can get cashback on all my favorite beauty brands, even luxe ones that rarely go on sale. They have so many stores and services available to shop across not only beauty, but fashion, home, fitness, and more at brands like Theory, Rag & Bone, and Alo Yoga. It's really crazy to see how all the cashback really adds up even after only a few purchases—literally free money—so it's a no-brainer when I'm shopping.

The One Ingredient That's Made the Biggest Difference



An occasional exfoliator has been a go-to to help avoid my skin from getting dull or congested. My skin’s sensitive so I don’t do them every night but if I’m traveling or have been wearing a ton of make-up, an exfoliator gives my skin that refresh it needs. I’ll use Sunday Riley’s Good Genes ($85) overnight and when I wake up the next morning my skin has the best, smooth feeling.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received



This might be something everyone knows, but I use a different towel for my face. I keep two separate towels in the bathroom next to my sink - one for my face and one for my hands.

Her Most-Used Product



I love the Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Cleanser ($28). It’s really great at night after I’ve been wearing makeup all day and want a deep cleanse because it dissolves it all and leaves my face feeling nourished.

The Product That's Been in Her Routine the Longest



The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48). I use it as a setting spray when I wear makeup and even when I don’t wear makeup to give my skin a glowy finish. I keep travel-size sprays in all my purses so I can spritz throughout the day.

I tried out the steamer from Vanity Planet and love to use it in my morning routine or when I get out of the shower. It’s easy to use and my face feels so nice after steaming it. I’m obsessed with it.





