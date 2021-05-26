10 Stationary Bike Workouts for Every Fitness Level

No piece of exercise equipment can offer you a full-body workout, a dripping full-body sweat, and a compact size like a stationary bike can. For these reasons, the popularity of stationary bikes has grown immensely in recent years, as more and more exercisers look to work out from home while achieving studio- or gym-level results. With the convenience of an at-home stationary bike, you can go for a ride anytime, and for any duration. Because they're free of impact, these bikes are safe for most beginners, and because you can also go really, really hard if you want to, they're challenging for even the most advanced gym buffs.

To help you get the best bike workout no matter what your fitness level, I was incredibly excited to talk with trainers for the bike system I personally use, MYX Fitness. I love its system for the ability to choose my workouts by both duration and intensity, which makes you able to get exactly the ride you're looking for. And as someone who has experienced a general lack of inclusivity in fitness, I appreciate immensely that their trainers are diverse in age, body size, gender expression, and style. Here's what trainers Miriam Alicea, Jesse Barton, and Dyan Tsiumis recommend as their favorite stationary bike workouts for every level.

Cycling Terminology RPE is your rate of perceived exertion. The scale is from 1 to 10. One means little to no activity, and 10 means very hard, strenuous physical activity.

is your rate of perceived exertion. The scale is from 1 to 10. One means little to no activity, and 10 means very hard, strenuous physical activity. RPMs are revolutions per minute, which is how fast your pedal strokes are. A cadence of 60 RPM equals one pedal making a complete revolution 60 times per minute.

are revolutions per minute, which is how fast your pedal strokes are. A cadence of 60 RPM equals one pedal making a complete revolution 60 times per minute. A "saddle" is a bike seat.

Safety and Precautions

When setting up your stationary bike, it's vital that it's adjusted to fit your size. Failing to change the settings to suit your body could result in injury. Cycling is a no-impact exercise that is safe for anyone free of injuries. If you experience lower-back pain or have other health concerns, speak to your practitioner before trying it.