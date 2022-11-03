Stassie Karanikolaou Swears By This $128 Serum for Her Signature Glow

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Her name is Anastasia Karanikolaou, but you probably know her as simply Stassie or Stas—and you probably follow her on Instagram, just like nearly 11 million other people. You also most likely got acquainted with her via her very famous BFF, Kylie Jenner, but over the years Karanikolaou has carved out her own space with her vodka brand Sunny (co-owned by another member of Hollywood royalty, Zack Bia), and her new her home collection, Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou, in partnership with Home Goods, TJ Maxx and Marshall’s.

She's also made a name for herself in the beauty department. Her long, wavy brunette hair, full lips, glowy skin and fluttery lashes have become signature elements of her beauty look. While Stassie brings the glamour to her shoots and Instagram, when it comes to her skincare routine, she keeps things simple and gentle—key to making her sensitive skin happy. Instead of trying a new product every day, she sticks to her tried and true favorites, including one of the most iconic, beloved French beauty products ever.

We caught up with Stassie Karanikolaou to talk about some of her go-to essentials, her skincare pet peeve and the product from Kylie’s line that she can’t live without.

About her skin

I have sensitive skin with redness—I've always dealt with sensitive skin, so I tailor my skincare routine to it. Once I find something that works, it's hard for me to want to try new products and change up my routine.

My routine has changed over time as I’ve become more educated on different products and things that work best for my skin. I’m more cautious about using products that will help with the issues I have, instead of just applying any product.

How she got into skincare

I got into skincare after high school when I started watching a lot of YouTube videos about it. I found a dermatologist that I trusted who helped me with problems and questions I had with my skin.

Stass Karanikolaou

Her AM and PM Routines

Both routines are pretty much the same, but I have a few different serums and moisturizers that I switch out from day to night. I use more oil-based and thicker creams for night time and always use creams with SPF for the day.

I also pay attention to “clean” products. It's important [to me] because I've been learning the serious health and environmental consequences that can happen if certain ingredients are found in products.

The one product that makes the biggest difference in her skin

Vitamin C serum—I love using the Jan Marini C-ESTA Face Serum ($120). It evens out my skin texture and gives my face a glow!

The best skincare advice she's ever gotten

Healthy skin starts within! I drink a lot of water and eat foods that are good for both you and your skin. I started eating sea moss and have seen the biggest difference.

Her biggest skincare pet-peeve

It has to be not removing [my] makeup before going to sleep.

Stass Karanikolaou

Her most-used product

Moisturizer for sure! I love to use different kinds year round; I switch them out depending on the time of year, if I’m applying makeup right after, or if I’m just going to bed.

The skincare product she's used the longest

I use Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré ($29) every day. It really hydrates my skin.

The products she's obsessed with right now

I’m obsessed with Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), I always carry it with me. I love using Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil ($7) in the shower and the Kylie Skin Lavender Body Lotion ($25) after.