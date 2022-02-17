Starface Expands Into Body Care With a Foamy Cleanser Made for Acne-Prone Skin

Since its inception in 2019, Starface has increased users' skin confidence by introducing thoughtful products that allow people with pimples to accessorize (rather than conceal) their breakouts. One pimple patch at a time, the brand's adorable mascot Big Yellow, a cube sent down from outer space, spreads the Starface mission to spread pimple positivity on Earth.

"Think about how you feel when you see Hello Kitty or Pikachu. We hope that you feel the same way when you see Big Yellow, the welcoming Starface that you see on the Hydro-Stars cases," Julie Schott, the brand’s co-founder explained. "We set out to create this character and build a world around it that people can engage with in a really non-threatening way."

With the consistent goal of spreading skin kindness, the brand uses community to prioritize what customers need. This ultimately inspired the skincare company's next expansion into body care. "We prioritize listening to our community," Starface's President & General Manager Kara Brothers-Phillips tells us about the thought behind their latest launch. "Our body cleanser has been in development for many months and we’re excited to be introducing it now."

Debuting today (February 17), the Outer Space Foaming Body Cleanser ($13) joins Starface's impressive skincare lineup that changes the conversation about acne with fun and highly effective products.

The body wash is poised to be a breath of fresh air when it comes to your daily shower routine with its promise to soothe acne-prone skin with an out-of-this-world blend of hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredients. "We believe in celebrating your pimples, spots, and scars with fun and effective formulas that don’t make you feel ashamed of your acne," Brothers-Phillips explains.

Ahead learn more about the body cleanser, the inspiration behind it, and why the formula was curated to be effective.

Starface Outer Space Foaming Body Cleanser $13 Shop

The Inspiration

Based on community feedback, the Starface team set out to create an effective body cleanser designed specifically for acne-prone skin. The goal was simple: to create a formula that calmed inflammation and allowed bacteria to wash away, leaving skin feeling refreshed after each use.

"We believe that caring for your skin and expressing yourself do not have to be mutually exclusive," Brothers-Phillips says. "Our Body Cleanser is a perfect blend of all of that, and it's the ideal addition to our lineup of skincare essentials."

The Formula

The Outer Space Foaming Body Cleanser ($13) contains a potent blend of hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as cica, willow bark extract, and vitamins A through E to help cleanse, heal, and soothe acne-prone skin. The dermatologist-tested formula also includes shea butter and hydrolyzed oat protein to hydrate dry skin, green tea extract to help with inflammation, and an AHA blend to gently exfoliate.

"We’ve received positive feedback from early testers who describe our Body Cleanser as hydrating and calming. They also enjoy the clean and refreshing scent—an invigorating citrus that adds a moment of fun and positivity to our customer’s shower routine,” Brothers-Phillips shares. "Testers have also noted that a little goes a long way—our formula generates a lot of foam when lathering your body, leaving you feeling sufficiently clean all over."

Starface

The Packaging

Unlike traditional, this body wash is bottled in a sustainable pouch that requires 60% less plastic. "Pouches are often used as a refillable system for plastic bottles. Outer Space Body Cleanser is designed to be used directly from the pouch to eliminate the need for additional plastic,” Brothers-Phillips shares about the brand’s sustainable approach.

The Outer Space Foaming Body Cleanser is available for purchase starting today on StarFace.World.