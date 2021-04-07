A strong core is essential for pretty much everything you do, from running a 5K to sitting upright through hours of Zoom calls. But if you're tired of core workouts that are just endless series of crunches or planks or—dare we say—plank crunches, there are other ways to work those muscles that don't require you to get down on a mat: standing ab exercises.

Both mat and standing ab exercises are beneficial, but the latter is more functional, explains Floery Mahoney, founder of Board30. That means they mimic everyday movements more similarly than mat exercises (for example, how often do you find yourself lying on your back versus standing up in public?). They also work the deeper core muscles, such as your obliques or psoas muscles (a major player in your hip flexors), which can be difficult to activate. "Withstanding ab work, you can achieve a greater range of motion working the abdominal muscles through their entire length," Mahoney says.

Another advantage of standing ab exercises is, relative to floor ab work; they lessen the strain on your neck and hip flexors. Mahoney cautions that you need to be mindful of cross-body moves during standing exercises, as these can stress the spine if you move too quickly. But in general, "standing ab work is a great addition to anyone's workout, but they are especially beneficial if you have neck pain or injury or if you have knee issues that make getting up and down difficult."

Ahead here are 10 great standing ab exercises from Mahoney that will help give you a full core workout. A few of them require a hand weight, but none require you to vacuum your floors ahead of time.