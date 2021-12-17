If you're looking for an at-home solution for microneedling, reach for StackedSkincare's Microneedling Tool 2.0. It might be an investment, but I saw results after just one use.

We put StackedSkincare’s Microneedling Tool 2.0 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ll just say it—I'm a skincare tool skeptic. Whenever I buy a new one, the chance that it ends up in the junk box under my sink is pretty high, usually because the benefits aren't amazing enough to justify adding an extra step to my routine. However, one tool I'd never actually tried was an at-home microneedling (or dermarolling) device, which is designed to target the appearance of fine lines to support younger-looking skin.

For me, that sounds like a cool idea, but do those types of tools actually deliver? To find out, I tested one of the most highly rated options on the market: StackedSkincare's Microneedling Tool 2.0, which is clinically proven to plump the skin and promote a radiant glow. Read on to find out if it actually worked for me.

Stackedskincare Microneedling Tool 2.0 Best for: Face, lips, neck Uses: Help prevent and reduce fine lines, discoloration, and wrinkles Price: $125 About the Brand: Founded by aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, StackedSkincare is known for its skincare tools and products (all of which are vegan, non-comedogenic, and sulfate-free).

About My Skin: Prone to hormonal breakouts and hyperpigmentation

Hormonal breakouts and hyperpigmentation are the two skincare woes I started experiencing when I hit my mid-20s. Up until that point, I had what some would call perfect skin. Since I deal with these two skin concerns, I typically use a gentle chemical exfoliant, a vitamin C serum, and retinol (at night) to help keep my pores unclogged, especially in my nose, cheeks, and jawline areas. Given my concerns, an aesthetician-formulated tool that can help smooth and even out my skin tone sounded like something I'd be willing to learn how to use.



Design: Sleek and easy to use

The design of this tool is smart and sophisticated. Its aluminum handle is ergonomic for extra comfort, while its roller heads feature stainless steel needles with 0.2-millimeter tips that exfoliate your skin without causing any pain or injury (more on that below). Plus, the roller heads are designed to snap in and out easily, so you can change them every 30 days. This tool is also U.S. Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act Certified, which should give some peace of mind to first-time users (like myself).



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

How to Use: Watch a video before trying it on your skin

I went straight to YouTube—specifically this how-to video from StackedSkincare founder Kerry Benjamin—before attempting to use the microneedling tool on my skin. Personally, seeing how a device should be used helps me make sure I'm able to reap all the product benefits.

Like the YouTube video suggested, I split my face into four quadrants and used the tool vertically, horizontally, and diagonally. When I applied it to my skin for the first time, I was taken aback. I audibly let it out a whoa because I wasn't expecting what I felt—it was like having little needles touching your skin but without any pain. I truthfully went into this thinking I would be dealing with dull plastic, and I was totally proven wrong. (According to the brand, a slight tingle during use—as well as slight redness for first 30 minutes after use—is totally normal.)

The whole process took about a minute—then I was done. In terms of cleaning and storage, I like that this tool comes with a transparent cap to store the microneedling head. I just sprayed it with alcohol, let it dry, then popped the cap on. Most of the time, with the tools I try, if they don't come with a hygienic way to store them, I'll only use them once out of fear of not being able to keep them clean. Thankfully, this wasn't the case with this product.



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: Noticeably plump skin the next morning

Remember when I shared that I'm a skincare tool skeptic? Well, not anymore. I know that you aren't supposed to use the microneedling tool on active breakouts— and I didn't—but when I woke up in morning after the first time I used this tool, those breakouts were gone. (It could have helped that they were whiteheads, but I was still pleasantly surprised.)

I continued using this tool for a week, and each day, my skin looked brighter and well-hydrated. After the week was over, I could see the difference in the texture of my skin.

My pores appeared smaller, too. I still can't believe the results.



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth the investment

When it comes to skincare, I will try any must-have product once as long as the price isn't excessive. For me, this tool is well worth the investment because you can see a noticeable difference from your first use. How many products can say that? The roller head refills ($25) are also reasonable, in my opinion— buying one per month keep my skin looking its best feels totally worth it.



Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

