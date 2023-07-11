Ashley Graham’s Go-To Brand For A “Healthy, Natural-Looking Tan” That Shoppers Call "Flawless" Is 40% Off

When you’re wanting that sunkissed, just-left-the-beach glow, the safest way to get it is from a self-tanner. As far as product recommendations go, we trust celebrities—and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue models, at that—to spill their bronze secrets. Ashley Graham, who is known for her beautiful, believable tan, go-to brand is St. Tropez. In fact, she even became a brand ambassador and released her own self-tanning kit last year.

The brand is offering big deals for Amazon Prime Day today and tomorrow—up to 40 percent off their best-selling products.

If you’re new to self tanning, this brand makes the process seamless. The Self-Tan Express Mousse, which has 8,400 five star reviews and is 40 percent off for Prime Day, is customizable to the depth of tan you’re seeking. A quick session—or those with pale skin wanting a tan on the believable side—can let it sit for just one hour before showering. For a darker tan, leave it on for the full three hours.

The highlight of this tanner is the natural-looking undertone, it never appears green or overly orange, just beach babe bronze. One reviewer said, “I love that it is SO easy to apply, not blotchy at all, and the color is beautiful!” And we concur: Our self-tanner testing found that St. Tropez self-tanners dry quicker than most other brands, lasts nearly a week, and slowly fades—rather than leaving a blotchy, uneven mess.

If you’re a try-before-you-buy full size type of gal, the mini kits are a great value. You get a travel-size version of their self-tanner, plus an application mitt for under $20—30 percent off for Prime. They also make fantastic instant body bronzers and gradual tanning lotions for less of a commitment than a full-blown self-tanner

