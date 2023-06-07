"Spritz Nails" Are Like an Alfresco Happy Hour For Your Fingertips

Scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, it's clear that one color is giving hot pink a run for its money when it comes to the color of the summer. Some people call it poppy or blood orange; others (ourselves included) prefer to refer to it as "spritz." After all, the vibrant color looks a lot like an Aperol Spritz. And its effect is similar, too: It's refreshing, bold, zesty, and enticing—the exact vibes we're manifesting for summer 2023.
While you can fill your closet and vanity with spritz-toned blouses, dresses, blushes, and lipsticks, we want to remind you that you can also rock the color on your fingernails. Keep scrolling for 10 spritz nail ideas that scream summer.
Jelly Spritz Nails
To really lean into the summer of the spritz, consider opting for a jelly nail finish. While it's hard to achieve this look at home, if you bring this picture to the salon, your nail artist should be able to mirror the look.
Solid Spritz
Don't think you can't rock a solid spritz mani, though. Here, you can see how stunning a vibrant reddish-orange nail look can be.
Ombré Spritz
The spritz trend looks especially gorg in ombré iterations. And guess what? With the Death Valley Nails Nail Polish ($15) in the shade When a Newt Gets Embarrassed, you can accomplish the look with a single product. The reason? It's a thermal formula that gradually changes color in the sun.
Shattered Spritz Nails
Let the spritz hue peek through with a more subdued take on the summery nail trend. Here, celebrity nail artist Imarni opted for a shattered glass approach.
Seashells & Spritz
We love the idea of pairing a spritz-colored polish with pearl and gold accents; it makes for a particularly luxe look. As for the exact color seen here, it's Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($13) in the shade Pyro.
Aura Spritz
No time to head to the salon or sit patiently through a DIY mani? The Chillhouse Mood Ring Chill Tips ($16) give off a summery spritz vibe (with a pop of turquoise to boot).
Yin-Yang Spritz
Considering spritzes are known for their zesty citrus flavor profile, we're all for combining the reddish-orange color with a lemon-lime contrast. Plus, how fun are these yin-yang details?
Mismatch Spritz
Love a high-contrast mani but want the spritz shade to steal the show? Pair it with a white polish to really make it pop.
Embellished Spritz
Remember how we said mixing gold with a spritz-toned polish can look undeniably luxe? Here's more proof.
Floral Spritz
If you love wearing multiple popular colors, you can never go wrong with a hot pink and reddish-orange combo. It screams Barbie and spritz—and with daisy nail designs, it's an even trendier pick for summer 2023.