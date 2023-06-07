"Spritz Nails" Are Like an Alfresco Happy Hour For Your Fingertips

Scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, it's clear that one color is giving hot pink a run for its money when it comes to the color of the summer. Some people call it poppy or blood orange; others (ourselves included) prefer to refer to it as "spritz." After all, the vibrant color looks a lot like an Aperol Spritz. And its effect is similar, too: It's refreshing, bold, zesty, and enticing—the exact vibes we're manifesting for summer 2023.

While you can fill your closet and vanity with spritz-toned blouses, dresses, blushes, and lipsticks, we want to remind you that you can also rock the color on your fingernails. Keep scrolling for 10 spritz nail ideas that scream summer.